Jumping on top early, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team never looked back Sunday against Alton, Illinois, Post 126.
Washington (26-1) defeated Alton (12-9) in the Washington Firecracker Tournament semifinals, 9-3.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 9:07 am
“The Alton game was a breath of fresh air for us,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We knew Alton was going to be solid and play good defense.”
Post 218 took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with two of the runs scoring on a Gavin Matchell home run.
“Our offense really ignited in the first with Gavin Matchell’s two-run bomb to left center and we just never looked back from there,” Getsee said.
Post 218 added another run in the second before Alton scored twice in the third. Washington scored three runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth frames. Alton scored its final run in the seventh.
Matchell ended with two hits, including the home run. Tanner McPherson had three hits with a double. Kabren Koelling and Aden Pecka both singled twice.
“Tanner McPherson and Kabren Koelling were right behind Matchell with a couple of hits each and we just kept putting pressure on them, putting runs on the board in every inning but two of them,” Getsee said. “When our offense sticks to our approach, we’re very difficult to keep off the board.”
Reagan Kandlbinder, Kannon Hibbs and Jacob Weidle each had one hit.
Post 218 batters drew eight walks and Kandlbinder and Hibbs led the way with two. Anthony Broeker, Justin Mort, Matchell and Pecka walked once.
Koelling was hit by a pitch.
Pecka swiped two bases. Koelling, Broeker, Ryan Weidle and McPherson stole one base apiece.
Pecka scored three runs. Ryan Weidle scored twice. Broeker, Matchell, Hibbs and McPherson scored once.
Matchell ended with three RBIs. Broeker, Kandlbinder, McPherson and Koelling drove in one run apiece.
Kandlbinder started on the hill and went four innings for the win. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six.
“Reagan Kandlbinder had another great outing, pitching four strong innings against a very good team,” Getsee said. “He’s been solid all year and this was just another great outing staying in the sweet spot of strikes to balls ratio.”
Matchell gained redemption from Saturday’s outing against Kirksville with two scoreless innings of relief. He allowed two hits while striking out three.
Kaden Patke pitched the seventh, allowing a run on one hit and one walk.
“Gavin Matchell pitched two frames and then Kaden Patke came in for his AAA mound debut to close out the game,” Getsee said. “It was fun to get everyone involved.”
