With bags packed for Indiana, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team had one final matter of business to handle Wednesday.
Post 218 remained perfect on the season at 11-0 overall, 4-0 in the Ninth District, with a 5-1 win over St. Peters Post 313 (4-4, 1-5).
Washington was scheduled to play again in Terre Haute, Indiana, against Crawfordsville (Indiana) Post 72 in the first game of pool play in the Seventh Annual John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational. That game was slated for 1:30 p.m. EDT (12:30 p.m. our time) Thursday, meaning that Post 218 had less than 19 hours to play St. Peters, transit to Indiana and start play at Indiana State University.
Post 218, however, had its hands full Wednesday. Post 313 pitcher Riley Crowder mesmerized Post 218 batters enough to carry a shutout into the bottom of the fourth.
Meanwhile, St. Peters scored on Washington in the top of the third and led, 1-0.
Post 218 finally tied it in the bottom of the fourth and added a pair of two-run innings in the fifth and sixth to seal the win.
Post 218 outhit St. Peters, 7-4. Each side was credited with an error.
Four of the seven Washington hits were doubles. Anthony Broeker, Peyton Straatmann, Tanner McPherson and Sam Paule each ended on second base with hits during the contest.
Paule and Broeker added singles. Kannon Hibbs also had a one-base hit.
Paule and Broeker drew walks. Paule was hit by a pitch during Washington’s first plate appearance in the opening inning.
Broeker and Paule both stole two bases. Will Mentz swiped one.
Paule, Mentz, Broeker, McPherson and Ryan Weidle scored the runs.
Reagan Kandlbinder started on the hill for Washington and went three innings, allowing a run on four hits. He struck out five.
McPherson relieved and earned the win, going four innings while striking out eight.
With at least four games on tap through Sunday, Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee tried to limit the pitchers to keep them eligible for action in the tournament. Kandlbinder threw 46 pitches while McPherson needed 49. Both have one day of mandated rest according to the American Legion pitching chart. With only one game each day Thursday and Friday, that should help.
Crowder lasted five innings for St. Peters, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Carson Houran pitched the sixth inning and allowed a hit.
Dylan Alsop led St. Peters with two hits. Gavin King and Andrew Wojewoda both had one hit.
King stole a base and scored the run. Alsop drove him in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.