It looked like runs would be at a premium in the first two innings Tuesday night in Pacific.
However, the Washington Post 218 Seniors (20-4-1) built a steady offensive stream in the middle and late innings to defeat the hosts, Post 320 (5-8), 20-0.
Pitchers Gavin Matchell of Post 218 and Weston Kulick of Post 320 combined for two perfect innings before Washington broke through with the first hit and first baserunner of the game as Jacob Weidle led off the third inning with a double to left center.
“Gavin Matchell was great on the mound for us, keeping Pacific off the board and throwing strikes as needed, while using his defense,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Gavin is a tough competitor and we knew we’d have our hands full facing Kulick. Gavin grows better each time he takes the hill and the Pacific game was another growth spurt for him for sure.”
Weidle scored later in the inning for the first run of the game.
Matchell went on to sit down the first 11 batters he faced before having to work out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the fourth. He pitched a total of five shutout innings, striking out eight while allowing three hits and one walk.
Drew Bunge tossed the final two innings. Bunge inherited two runners on an error and Matchell’s only walk, but sat down all six Pacific batters he faced in succession, striking out two.
After Weidle broke through in the third inning, that opened the floodgates for the Post 218 offense as Washington tallied seven runs in the top of the fourth.
Post 320 was able to cool Washington’s flaming hot run temporarily, allowing no runs in the fifth and just one in the sixth. However, Post 218 pushed across 11 more runs in the seventh inning to wrap things up.
“Offensively, we used some timely hitting from Ryan Weidle and Sam Paule to do the big damage, but everyone helped the cause in this one,” Getsee said. “We were disciplined at the plate, picking up 12 walks and only two strikeouts on the night. We continued our ways at the plate and have found a bit of a groove with our bats so far.”
Post 218 connected for 11 hits and drew 12 walks with another five batters getting a free pass after being hit by pitches.
Paule doubled, singled twice, scored and drove in four runs.
Weston Meyer doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in three runs.
Ryan Weidle doubled, singled, walked three times, scored four runs and drove in three.
Jacob Weidle doubled, walked three times, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Aden Pecka singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in one.
Matchell singled, walked, stole a base, scored three times and drove in a run.
Tanner McPherson singled, was hit by three pitches, scored three times and drove in two.
Dane Eckhoff walked twice, stole a base and scored.
Sam Turilli scored and drove in three runs.
Peyton Straatmann drew a walk.
Cody Vondera got into the game as a runner and scored.
“I’d like to add the respect I have for those Pacific coaches,” Getsee said. “All through that rough patch, they were upbeat and positive with their team and I think good things will come for those guys in the future.”
For Post 320, Kulick pitched 4.1 innings. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Conner Bollinger pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed no runs on two walks with one strikeout.
Cole Hansmann pitched one inning and allowed four runs on four walks and one hit.
Ethan Simpson recorded one out on the mound. In 0.1 of an inning, he surrendered six runs (four earned) on one hit and three walks.
Noah Carrico pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed two runs on one hit and two walks.
At the plate, Pacific’s three hits were singles by Kulick, Hansmann and Bollinger.
Kulick drew a walk.
Andrew Payne and Simpson were hit by pitches.
Post 218 finished regular season district play Wednesday and Thursday on the road against Rhineland Post 147 and St. Charles Post 312. The team is hosting its annual Fourth of July Tournament this weekend at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320’s schedule for the remainder of the week includes road games Thursday at Union Post 297 and Friday at Hermann City Park against Post 147.