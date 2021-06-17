And Round 1 goes to ...
Washington Post 218 Seniors.
Post 218 (6-2) defeated one of its biggest rivals, Jefferson City Post 5, Saturday evening in Sedalia, 12-4.
Post 218 opened scoring with two runs in the top of the first. Washington then added seven runs in the second.
No lead ever is safe against Post 5, and the Jefferson City squad scored two in the third and two more in the fourth.
Washington found its bats again in the top of the fifth, scoring three times to end the game on the event’s run rule, 12-4.
Washington outhit Jefferson City in the game, 10-7. Jefferson City made two errors to Washington’s one.
“This was one of those games where we took advantage of their miscues and were able to pour it on for a seven-run second inning, and we kept tacking on from there,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Morgan Copeland, who normally pitches for the Post 218 Junior Legion team, went the distance for Post 218 on the mound. Over five innings, he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out two.
“We went to the AA well and had Morgan Copeland come up and pitch against Jeff City,” Getsee said. “He did an amazing job of working ahead, keeping them off balance and limiting any potential big innings. Jeff City can hit the ball, and Morgan just worked through and around those hits.”
Offensively, Post 218 had 10 singles in the game.
Sam Turilli led the way with three hits. Sam Paule had two. Dane Eckhoff, Gavin Matchell, Zac Coulter, Louis Paule and Cody Vondera each registered one hit.
Matchell, Ethan Mort and Jarrett Hamlett walked. Eckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Eckhoff stole two bases. Matchell, Mort and Paule each had one steal.
Eckhoff also sacrificed.
Turilli scored three runs. Eckhoff and Matchell both scored twice. Sam Paule, Coulter, Mort, Hamlett and Blake Whitlock all scored once.
Turilli and Matchell both drove in two runs. Eckhoff, Sam Paule, Coulter, Louis Paule and Hamlett had one RBI apiece.
“We executed a bunt by Dane Eckhoff, had timely hitting by just about every player in the lineup,” Getsee said. “Sam Turilli had a three-hit, three-run day. Sam Paule followed him with a couple of hits. Those guys are swinging it great and starting to lock in like the majority of our lineup, and when they’re all on, it’s fun.”
Washington played three other games at the Sedalia Tournament. Post 218 defeated Blue Springs Post 499/Fike Sunday, 5-1.
Post 218 lost Saturday to the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers, 6-4. The Omaha Central Eagles beat Washington Sunday, 9-3. Those stories will be posted online at www.emissourian.com in upcoming days.