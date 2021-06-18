Finishing play Sunday afternoon in the Sedalia Tournament, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team defeated Blue Springs Post 499 Fike, 5-1.
Washington (7-3) went 2-2 in the two-day tournament with wins over Jefferson City and Fike. Losses were to Sedalia and Omaha Central.
“All said, we’re a better team today than we were when we arrived there, and that is why we went,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said.
Fike struck first, getting a run in the top of the second inning. That held up until the fifth, when Post 218 scored twice. Washington added three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for the win.
“We came out on the winning end of a very tight ballgame with Fike,” Getsee said.
Washington outhit Fike, 8-2. Post 218 made two errors to Fike’s one.
Blake Whitlock started for Washington and was the winning pitcher. Over five innings, he allowed one run on two hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out a pair.
“Blake Whitlock pitched a solid five innings for us needing just 58 pitches,” Getsee said. “He worked through some things with the zone and hill, but that is what competitors do, and he come out on the other side a winner. We needed some heroics to win this game, that is for sure.”
Ethan Mort pitched the final two innings, allowing two walks and hitting a batter. He struck out one.
“Ethan Mort came in to close out the final two frames and worked around the same spotty zone and used a key pickoff at third base to put a halt to their momentum,” Getsee said. “Morty is smart player, and he and Zac Coulter were alert, and it was fun to see.”
Jarrett Hamlett paced the offense. His two hits were a double and triple.
Gavin Matchell and Coulter both had two singles.
“Offensively we did a lot of things right,” Getsee said. “Jarrett Hamlett had a big day going 2-3 with a double and triple plating two RBI. Zac Coulter and Gavin Matchell had great games at the plate.”
Dane Eckhoff and Jacob Baldwin each singled. Baldwin’s single was a squeeze bunt, which was ruled a hit.
Eckhoff and Cody Vondera both walked. Ethan Etter put down a sacrifice bunt.
“We used our Post 218 bunting skills after Jarrett’s triple in the fifth,” Getsee said. “Jacob Baldwin laid down a textbook squeeze and plated Jarrett to tie the game, and Dane Eckhoff delivered the go-ahead run with two outs in the fifth to give Blake the chance for a win. It was just one of those games where we needed to do it all with bunts by Ethan Etter and Jacob Baldwin and getting big hits from the rest of the lineup.”
Hamlett scored two of the Washington runs. Coulter, Sam Paule and Baldwin each had one run.
Hamlett and Baldwin drove in two runs apiece. Eckhoff had the other RBI.
Brett Stewart went the distance for Fike, a perennial Zone 2 power. Over six innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Jacob Rehkow and Thomas Campbell singled for Fike.
Kayden Albertson, Bayler Andersen and Patrick Rogan walked.
Overall, Getsee said the first long road trip of the season was a positive experience.
The event was made even better by the Stahlman family, which made Post 218 feel at home. Brandon Stahlman, who completed his Post 218 eligibility last summer, is playing at State Fair Community College and the Sedalia Bombers.
“We also were treated to two team meals provided by Matt and Jenny Stahlman, who wanted to find a way of thanks to our program,” Getsee said. “Since Brandon Stahlman is playing for State Fair and the Sedalia Bombers, it was a perfect thing. Brandon joined us for one of the meals, and the team was able to see what hard work can accomplish in the same setting. These type of things are what keeps our coaching staff coming back year in and year out.”