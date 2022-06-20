The Post 218 Seniors snuck in one last Ninth District win before departing for Indiana.
Washington (9-2-1) won Wednesday on the road at Elsberry Post 226 (5-5), 9-2.
Post 218 finishes out the week out of state for the Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute.
Three Washington pitchers combined to hold Elsberry to four hits in the contest.
Gavin Matchell tossed the first three innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Seth Roewe then tossed three shutout innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out five.
Drew Bunge closed out the game with a shutout inning in the seventh, issuing one walk.
“We won behind two great pitching performances from Gavin Matchell and Seth Roewe,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They came out and threw strikes, put the burden on Elsberry and got the job done. Drew Bunge came in to clean up the seventh and close out the game to sharpen up for the weekend and he did that perfectly. We used it as a tune up and it worked out in our favor.”
The Post 218 bats did not disappoint, posting 13 hits while scoring one run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
“We rapped out 13 hits, but stranded 13 runners too, so we have some timely hitting to work on,” Getsee said. “But in the end, we took some good at-bats and plated nine, which is always good.”
Elsberry scored once in the second inning and once in the third.
Dane Eckhoff led Washington with three hits — a double and two singles. He also walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Gavin Matchell doubled, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Sam Paule doubled, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Sam Turilli singled twice, walked, stole two bases and scored twice.
Weston Meyer singled twice, walked and drove in two.
Tanner McPherson doubled, walked and scored.
Peyton Straatmann singled, stole a base and drove in two runs.
Aden Pecka and Hanon Jarvis each walked twice and stole a base. Jarvis was also hit by a pitch and scored once.
Cody Vondera stole a base.
Elsberry’s hits were a double by Gavin Reller and three singles by Gavin Rowland, Brayden Reynolds and Ryan Capps.
Post 218 began pool play Thursday in Terre Haute where the team is matched up in Pool B with Sullivan Post 139, Crawfordsville Post 72, Danville Post 210 and Palos City Post 1993.
Pool play lasts through Saturday with the top four teams advancing to Sunday’s playoffs.