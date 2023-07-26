Celebrating the State Title
Washington Post 218 players rush together after recording the final out of the Missouri State American Legion Senior State Tournament against Festus Post 253. Post 218 won, 14-2. Players, from left, include Kannon Hibbs (15), Tanner McPherson, Ryan Weidle, Noah Hendrickson, Sam Paule (2) and Reagan Kandlbinder (behind Paule). Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

SEDALIA — For the second time in three seasons, The Washington Post 218 Seniors are the Missouri state Senior Legion baseball champions.

Post 218 (36-1) defeated Festus Post 253 (27-12) in six innings, 14-2.

