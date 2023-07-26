SEDALIA — For the second time in three seasons, The Washington Post 218 Seniors are the Missouri state Senior Legion baseball champions.
Post 218 (36-1) defeated Festus Post 253 (27-12) in six innings, 14-2.
It’s the fifth state championship for the Post 218 Seniors, who also won state titles in 1957, 1989, 2012 and 2021.
Two players from the 2021 team, Sam Paule and Gavin Matchell, also are on this year’s team.
This also marked the third time Washington had state champions at multiple levels in the same season. The Post 218 Freshmen won the state title over Jackson Post 158 earlier this month.
Post 218’s other years with two winners were 2012 (Seniors and Freshmen) and 2016 (Juniors and Freshmen). The Post 218 Juniors finished second to Ste. Genevieve Post 150 last weekend in Blue Springs. The second Post 218 Freshman team, Post 218 Navy, tied for fifth in the state tournament.
Washington, which defeated Jackson Post 158, Sedalia Post 642 and Festus Post 253 twice, ended the 2023 Missouri State Tournament undefeated.
In the championship game, Post 218 moved on top in the first with a run. Washington added six runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Festus got a home run from Ian Brown in the fifth, but Post 218 scored five times in the top of the sixth. Festus scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to continue the game.
Post 218 outhit Festus, 18-4.
Kaden Patke was the winning pitcher, going 4.1 innings while allowing a run on two this and two walks. He struck out two.
Ryan Weidle pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Matchell and Will Mentz each had three hits to lead the offense.
Paule, Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling, Noah Hendrickson and Aden Pecka each had two hits. Reagan Kandlbinder and Kannon Hibbs both had one hit.
Mentz, Hibbs, Kandlbinder and McPherson doubled.
McPherson and Pecka both ended with three RBIs. Matchell scored three runs.
Washington next heads to the Mid-South Regional Tournament next week in Pelham, Alabama.
Post 218 will play the Arkansas state champion next Wednesday in the opening round at 2:30 p.m.
Festus reached the championship game by eliminating Jackson Post 158 in the losers’ bracket final to start Wednesday’s action, 8-1.
Coverage of Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s State Tournament games as well as a Mid-South Regional preview will be in the Weekend Missourian.
