The stakes got raised in the first game of the day Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Washington Post 218 Seniors (19-12) and the NEMO Sixers of Moberly Post 6 were both already expecting to have to win the contest to keep their seasons alive. However, instead of the game being the losers’ bracket final, it was elevated to the championship game of the tournament, in which Post 218 came away with a 3-0 victory.
“I 100 percent knew that they were going to throw the kid that finished out the first game, (Bryce Taylor),” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “I knew they’d come with him with both barrels, so I knew we were going to have a low-scoring game and had to get on the board early.”
The bracket was altered Friday night after it was discovered Jefferson City Post 5, the winners’ bracket survivor, had used an ineligible player in Thursday’s first-round game against Hannibal Post 55. It was then ruled that Post 5 was disqualified from the remainder of the tournament.
With Post 218 having eliminated Hannibal Friday, that left just Washington and the Sixers alive in the tournament, both with one loss apiece in the double-elimination tournament. That set the stage for Saturday’s winner-take-all zone finale.
“It was kind of a crazy turn of events,” Getsee said. “In the end, as I told my team, there’s a reason that we have rules. We’ve always followed them here at Post 218 baseball. If other teams don’t want to abide by them and get caught, then that’s on them.”
Keeping the Sixers off the scoreboard early proved vital in Saturday’s contest after a six-run second inning in Thursday’s first round meeting between the teams allowed Post 6 to hold on for a 6-5 win.
Post 218 managed that by getting 6.1 shutout innings from starting pitcher Blake Whitlock, who recorded four strikeouts. Whitlock scattered six NEMO hits and walked just three. It was the second time for the Sixers seeing Whitlock in the tournament after he pitched in relief Thursday.
“I was throwing mainly two-seam and curveball,” Whitlock said. “The knuckleball was working early for the first few innings, but then I got a little sweatier and had less of a grip. I came in kind of scared, not going to lie, but I did what I do, and the team did what they do, and it was a good win.”
Ethan Mort came in to get the final two outs and the save on just five pitches, striking out one.
Both teams remained scoreless until Post 218 used small ball to push across the first run in the bottom of the fourth.
Leadoff hitter Sam Paule was hit by a pitch and then advanced on Whitlock’s sacrifice bunt. However, Paule was not satisfied stopping at second base as he noticed the third base bag was unprotected and caught the defense off guard as he moved up another 90 feet.
“The smartest play he’s made all year is the one where he went from first to third,” Getsee said. “That’s something where I can’t tell him to get over there or wave him over because it opens the other team’s eyes. He saw the opportunity, and he took it. Good baseball players make good plays like that.”
Paule then scored on Jarrett Hamlett’s chopper to the third baseman, beating out a close throw at the plate.
Post 218 tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Paule came through with a two-RBI double with two outs, scoring Dane Eckhoff and Zac Coulter.
“It feels amazing,” Paule said. “Coming back and beating somebody that you already lost to is a great feeling. It’s always good to leave a mark and represent Washington.”
Paule was later involved in the biggest defensive play of the game, making a leaping catch on a line drive at shortstop to get the team out of a bases-loaded jam.
“ ‘I better catch it,’ ” Paule said. “That’s what I was thinking.”
Post 218 had four hits in the game, of which Paule’s double was the only extra-base knock.
Coulter singled twice.
Eckhoff singled and drew the team’s only walk.
Taylor, Saturday’s starter, had shut the door on Washington to earn the save in Thursday’s game. Taylor struck out eight through five innings Saturday and allowed three runs.
Landon Gilliland pitched one shutout inning, striking out one.
The six Post 6 hits were all singles, two of which came off the bat of Taylor. Leyton Bain, William Alton, Tanner Malusky and Braeden Hunt each singled once.
Bain, Robert Prewitt and Hunt each drew a walk.
Gilliland stole a base.
Post 218 catcher Cody Vondera threw out one Post 6 baserunner stealing, and Whitlock picked off another.