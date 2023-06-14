Scoring 11 times in the bottom of the first, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team set the early tone for its cross-pool contest against Chesterfield Post 556 Saturday in the Ballwin BATtles Cancer Tournament.
Post 218 (7-0) added three more runs in a 14-0 five-inning win.
“Offensively, we did the bulk of the damage in the first inning,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Sam Paule and Gavin Matchell did the bulk of the damage with multiple hits and runs scored. Every player on our team participated and did something to help the cause. It was a fun team win.”
The game meant little for Post 218, which had sewn up the Pool C title Thursday night. With that result, Post 218 knew it was in Sunday’s semifinals.
The 11-run outburst in the bottom of the first gave Post 218 added options for the game.
“Tanner McPherson took the bump for us and pitched two strong innings and by that time our offense had posted some big numbers,” Getsee said. “That gave us the chance to put some other guys on the mound to get some work in. Kabren Koelling, Karson Eads and Peyton Straatmann each took an inning and kept Chesterfield off the board.”
Post 218 also scored a run in the second and added two in the fourth.
Washington outhit Chesterfield, 11-2. Post 218 made an error.
McPherson went two innings and was credited with the win. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three.
Koelling pitched the third inning, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two.
Eads tossed the fourth, striking out two.
Straatmann finished the game in the fifth, walking two and striking out one.
Offensively, Matchell had three of the 11 Washington hits. He doubled twice.
Aden Pecka and McPherson both tripled. Will Mentz added a double.
Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle and Anthony Broeker singled.
Post 218 batters drew six walks. Pecka walked twice. Paule, Koelling, Broeker and Noah Hendrickson walked once.
Paule and Mentz were hit by pitches.
Paule and Mentz both stole two bases. Pecka and Ryan Weidle had one steal apiece.
Paule scored three times. Pecka, Eads and Matchell scored twice. Mentz, Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle and Broeker scored once.
Matchell had four RBIs. Paule drove in three. Pecka had two RBIs and McPherson, Mentz, Ryan Weidle and Hendrickson were credited with one RBI apiece.
The game was the first one of the cross-pool day. Chesterfield had been ranked eighth of the nine teams through pool play. Maryland Heights actually was lower, and was the team Washington was scheduled to play, but the two teams had both been in Pool C and played once.
Maryland Heights notched a 10-7 win over Alton in its game.
In the other Saturday games, No. 7 Kirkwood beat fourth-ranked Manchester. Terre Haute, Indiana, ranked fifth, shut out host Ballwin and that helped Terre Haute move past Manchester for the wildcard spot in Sunday’s bracket.