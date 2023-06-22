In normal times, the Washington Post 218 Seniors don’t hit five home runs in a month.
However, in Saturday’s John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Indiana, the Washington team belted five home runs in a game, defeating Danville, Illinois, Post 210 in the Pool C final, 13-6.
“Offensively, our bats exploded at West Vigo High School,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “It is 300 down the lines and our guys came to swing it.”
Washington started with five runs in the top of the first, including Gavin Matchell’s first home run of the day. The three-run blast also scored Sam Paule and Ryan Weidle.
Matchell also homered and doubled for his other two hits.
Also hitting homer runs were Reagan Kandlbinder, Paule and Will Mentz.
“The guys used a great approach to the game and stayed focused on what we needed to do to win the game,” Getsee said. “It was a slugfest and our guys were up to the challenge and it was fun to get a win over a team that had previously beaten us three times over the years.”
Danville has been to four regional tournaments with the past seven years, including a trip to the American Legion World Series semifinals in 2019.
Post 218 went up in the second inning, 7-0, but The Speakers cut into the lead with three runs in the second and three more in the fourth.
Washington added two more three-run innings of its own, in the fifth and seventh, to win, 13-6.
Post 218 outhit Danville, 13-9, and Danville made all three errors in the game.
Matchell, Paule and Mentz doubled.
Paule, Matchell and Kandlbinder each had three hits. Mentz ended with two and Ryan Weidle and Aden Pecka each had one hit.
Anthony Broeker walked twice. Pecka, Karson Eads and Noah Hendrickson walked once.
Paule and Eads each contributed sacrifice flies.
Paule, Matchell, Pecka and Kandlbinder scored two runs apiece. Ryan Weidle, Broeker, Mentz, Eads and Jacob Weidle scored once.
Matchell ended with four RBIs. Paule and Kandlbinder each drove in two. Ryan Weidle, Mentz, Pecka, Eads and Hendrickson each had one RBI.
Tanner McPherson started on the hill for Post 218 and was the winning pitcher, going six innings while allowing six runs on nine hits, three walks and five hit batters. He struck out five.
“Tanner McPherson pitched an amazing game to give us the pool win,” Getsee said. “It was a very intense, chippy game and he worked through all of it. Danville is always a solid team and they had some good bats in the lineup, but Tanner was up for the challenge.
Kabren Koelling pitched the second, hitting one batter and striking out two.
“Kabren Koelling pitched the final inning and kept them off the board as well,” Getsee said. “They put some pressure on our defense, but we made the plays and brought home the win.”
With the win, Post 218 had to turn around and start bracket play later that afternoon at Terre Haute North High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.