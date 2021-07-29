Nine days later, the result was different.
For the Washington Post 218 Seniors (18-12), that meant a 5-2 victory against the Hannibal Post 55 Culp team (15-8) in the Zone 1 Tournament Friday.
The previous Wednesday, Post 55 blanked Washington, 3-0, in the Ninth District Tournament winners’ bracket on the way to a Hannibal championship. Culp’s squad also walloped Post 218, 11-1, during the regular season.
Friday’s loss ended Hannibal’s season with a fourth-place finish in the zone tournament.
Hannibal might have still been in the winners’ bracket Friday had it not been for an ejection the day prior due to an on-field brawl, which left the team with too few players to legally continue the game despite a 10-3 lead over Jefferson City Post 5.
“While they had that one bad moment, they were pretty classy about it afterward,” Washington Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “They apologized to the umpires. They came over to me and told me they were going to apologize to the umpires and sent us a message when they found out we were playing for the championship and wished us good luck. I hope that people don’t look at them like a team that gets into fights. I think they should just look at them like a team that had one bad moment.”
Post 218 struck first Friday with one run in the bottom of the first inning. Hannibal evened the score in the top of the third.
Washington scored three in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead before adding an insurance run in the fifth.
Post 55 scored one run in the top of the seventh, but the trailing runner was thrown out at second base for the third out on the scoring play.
Gavin Matchell held Post 55 to one run across six innings, striking out five and walking four. He surrendered five hits.
Calvin Straatmann earned the save. In the seventh inning, he allowed one run on one hit and a walk.
At the plate, Matchell helped his own cause with three hits — a double and two singles. Matchell was also credited with an RBI.
Sam Turilli singled twice, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Sam Paule singled twice and drove in a run.
Cody Vondera singled twice.
Zac Coulter and Jarrett Hamlett both singled and walked.
Tanner VanWinkle was the pitcher of record for Post 55. In five innings, he allowed five runs, three earned, on 11 hits and three walks, striking out five.
Gary Culp finished the game with one shutout inning.
All six Post 55 hits went for singles by Mason Tharp, VanWinkle, Gary Culp, Cody Culp, Jack Kirby and Chad Culp.
VanWinkle and Caleb Young scored the two Hannibal runs.
Young and Zane Meyers both drew two walks.
Chad Culp walked once.
Tharp and VanWinkle each stole a base.
Tharp was hit by a pitch.