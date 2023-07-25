SEDALIA — Washington Post 218 is going to the Missouri American Legion Senior State Tournament championship game.
Post 218 (35-1) defeated Festus Post 253 (26-11) Tuesday afternoon at Liberty Park Stadium in the winners’ bracket final, 8-4.
With the win, Washington now gets to wait until Wednesday afternoon’s 4 p.m. game. One additional game was on the docket Tuesday night, an elimination game between Sedalia Post 642 (37-5) and Jackson Post 158.
The winner of that game plays Festus Wednesday at 1 p.m. The winner of the 1 p.m. game plays Post 218 at 4 p.m.
In Tuesday’s Washington-Festus game, both teams scored once in the first, Post 218 added three runs in the second and one in the third.
Festus quickly struck back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Washington countered with three in the top of the sixth.
Reagan Kandlbinder pitched five innings for Washington to earn the win. Kandlbinder allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Drew Eckoff pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit.
Offensively, Post 218 had highlights throughout the lineup.
Leadoff batter Sam Paule doubled to start the game and homered in the three-run second.
Kandlbinder and Kannon Hibbs each had three hits. Both doubled. Kandlbinder’s double came in the three-run sixth.
Pacific falls to Sedalia, ties for fifth
The area’s other state finalist, Pacific Post 320, saw its season end Tuesday.
Pacific (19-9) scored in both the second and third innings, but Sedalia matched to keep it tied at 2-2.
Sedalia added a run in the fourth, but Pacific tied it in the top of the seventh.
Sedalia scored the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Isaac Nieters singled home Elias Washington with the winning run.
Ethan Simpson led the Pacific offense with two doubles.
Jack Meyer pitched the first seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits, two walks and one hit batter. He truck out five.
Trey Kulick took the loss.
Coverage of Tuesday's games will be in the Weekend Missourian.
