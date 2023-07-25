Matchell Tracks Down
Buy Now

Washington Post 218 Senior Legion right fielder Gavin Matchell snags a deep drive in right center during the sixth inning of Washington's 8-4 win over Festus Post 253 at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

SEDALIA — Washington Post 218 is going to the Missouri American Legion Senior State Tournament championship game.

Post 218 (35-1) defeated Festus Post 253 (26-11) Tuesday afternoon at Liberty Park Stadium in the winners’ bracket final, 8-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.