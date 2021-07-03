There have been plenty of reasons to postpone games this season, but Tuesday’s slated contest between the Washington Post 218 Seniors and St. Charles Post 312 at Blanchette Park had a new one.
St. Charles was unable to find coaches and called off the nonleague game. The team had players available but couldn’t find adults to run the team. It is unknown whether the game will be made up.
The Junior Legion game between the two programs did take place.
Washington’s home game Wednesday against Rhineland Post 147 also was washed out. The district contest will be made up July 5 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with an 8 p.m. start.
Washington’s postponed “Kids Run the Bases” event scheduled for last Sunday now will take place July 12 at Washington’s first Ninth District Tournament game.