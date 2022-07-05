Bouncing back from its first district loss, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Legion team won Wednesday in Hermann over Rhineland Post 147, 12-4.
Post 218 (13-9, 9-1) earned the top seed in the Ninth District Tournament which starts next week. Washington will have a first-round bye along with second-seeded Union Post 297 (14-3, 8-2).
Rhineland (3-7, 4-5) has one league game remaining, hosting Pacific Post 320 Friday. Rhineland has secured the fourth seed for the Ninth District Tournament.
“We played a much cleaner game and took much better at-bats,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We were more patient at the plate where we got 10 hits. Brody O’Hanlon and Ben Loesing each had two hits. All in all, it was a good win for us going into the district tournament.”
Post 218 jumped on top with three three-run innings, the second, third and fourth.
Rhineland chipped back with two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
In the seventh, Post 218 added three more runs and Rhineland scored one. Washington outhit Post 147, 10-3. Rhineland made four of the game’s six errors.
Washington used a quartet of pitchers for the game.
“We pitched by committee to get some guys mound time to prepare for the district tournament, and they all did very well finding the strike zone, only walking three batters in seven innings,” Kopmann said.
Kaleb Hoss started and earned the win, pitching two innings while allowing a hit and hitting a batter. He struck out four.
Andrew Elbert pitched the next two innings, striking out five.
Lane Mallinckrodt went two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Braxtyn Frankenberg pitched the final inning, allowing a run on a walk. He struck out one.
O’Hanlon and Loesing each had two hits. Owen Bolzenius, Frankenberg, Cohen Jasper, Joshua Koirtyohann, Henry Zeitzmann and Ben Nieder each had one hit.
Moeder walked twice. Bolzenius, Jacob Vondera, Frankenberg, Jasper, Loesing and Henry Zeitzmann walked once.
Loesing, Nieder and Jacob Vondera each stole two bases. Bolzenius, Frankenberg, Jasper and William Weber had one steal apiece.
Vondera scored three runs. Jasper, O’Hanlon and Vedder scored twice. Frankenberg, Loesing and Nieder scored once.
For Rhineland, Lane Kohlbusch, Daeden Hopkins and Eric Williams pitched. Kohlbusch took the loss.
Williams, Hopkins and Trent Chasteen each had one hit for Rhineland. Hopkins doubled.
Caden Humphrey, Chase Romig and Cole Traub walked.