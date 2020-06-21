Once again, the Washington Post 218 AAA baseball team brought the bats Thursday night.
Hosting Ballwin, Washington improved to 13-3 for the season with a 9-1 win at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Up and down the lineup guys are getting it done and it is fun to watch,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said.
Washington stays at home this weekend with three more games.
Post 218 hosts Eureka Friday night in a 7 p.m. game. There are many special events planned for that contest.
A team photo will take place at 5:30 p.m. and parents will be allowed to play catch with their sons following that.
Prior to the game, seniors from both teams will be recognized with Washington’s players being honored individually. Parents will accompany their sons to their starting positions.
After the game, there will be a run the bases event for fans 12 and under.
Post 218 has a three-team event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. Washington will play Union in the opener, renewing a local rivalry.
Union then will play Valmeyer, Ill., at 1 p.m. and the Washington-Valmeyer game will conclude the event.
Washington’s next game is Tuesday at home against Belleville with a 6 p.m. first pitch.
In Thursday night’s win over Ballwin, Washington opened scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
“Offensively, we came out red hot, posting three runs in the first,” Getsee said.
Post 218 added a run in the second, two in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Ballwin scored its run in the top of the sixth inning.
Washington outhit Ballwin in the game, 11-7. Each side made two errors.
Tristan Molitor got the start for Washington and went six innings for the win. The run was unearned and he allowed six hits while only tossing 54 pitches.
“Tristan Molitor had another great outing picking up the win for us throwing 70 percent strikes and mixing his pitches very well,” Getsee said. “His battery mate, Sam Heggemann, did a great job working with Tristan to stay ahead and put the burden on the Ballwin hitters. We kept them off the board and away from second base the majority of the night, which takes a lot of pressure off the defense.”
Jack Lackman pitched the seventh inning, allowing a hit and a walk.
“Jack Lackman came in for the seventh and pitched a scoreless inning,” Getsee said. “We’ve been trying to get him on the bump in relief for the past couple of games and this was the perfect fit. Jack’s a competitor and wants to be out there daily and hopefully as time allows that will take place.”
Getsee said the defense came up with some big plays as well.
“The guys had some defense behind them for sure,” Getsee said. “Brayden Mayer made a heck of a diving catch in right field with two outs and the bases loaded to crush a Ballwin rally, as well as solid defense around the horn.”
Brandon Stahlman and Heggemann paced the Washington offense with three hits apiece. Stahlman doubled.
“Brandon Stahlman and Sam Heggemann had some great at-bats with two of Sam’s hits coming with two-strike counts,” Getsee said. “He just battled in there to get the job done and picked up three RBIs along the way. Sam just grinds when he’s in there and knows fouling one off can lead to a pitch to hit down the line and he executed that plan for sure.”
Joe Hackmann had two hits, including a double.
Jack Czeschin also doubled. Bryce Mayer and Blain Tuepker singled.
“Jack Czeschin and Joe Hackman have hit some screamers the last couple of games without a lot to show for it, but as they start to fall our run tallies continue to climb,” Getsee said.
Washington added five walks. Levi Weber had two walks. Czeschin, Tuepker and Brayden Mayer walked once.
Stahlman added a stolen base.
Stahlman scored four times. Czeschin and Weber scored twice and Josh Garbs crossed the plate once.
Heggemann drove in three runs. Bryce Mayer drove in two. Czeschin, Hackmann and Brayden Mayer had one RBI apiece.
Adam Hellmann and Connor Hall pitched for Ballwin. Hellmann took the loss, going 3.2 innings. Hall pitched the final 2.1 innings.
Mitchel Hoffmann and Tucker Conley each contributed two hits for Ballwin. Chris Miller doubled.