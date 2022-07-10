Top-seeded Washington Post 218 made a statement Wednesday to open Ninth District Freshman Legion Tournament action at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 218 scored the first 23 runs on the way to a 23-2 win over No. 4 Rhineland Post 147 in the tournament’s second round.
“Last night, we took care of business against a shorthanded Rhineland team,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Offensively we had 16 hits and our boys took good at-bats. Brody O’Hanlon has been hitting the ball well and had four hits. Henry Vedder also had three hits. We had contributions up and down the lineup.”
With the win, Post 218 (14-9) moved into the winners’ bracket final Thursday against third-seeded Pacific Post 320.
Washington did everything a top seed is expected to do. Starting pitcher Andrew Elbert struck out the side in the first and the Post 218 offense then scored six runs.
Elbert went three innings, striking out eight of the 10 batters he faced while allowing one hit.
“Our pitching with Andrew Elbert was outstanding,” Kopmann said. “He had eight strikeouts and no walks in three innings. He really controlled the strike zone. He is a pleasant surprise.”
In the same three innings, Washington’s offense scored 23 times with six in the first, six in the second and 13 in the third.
Rhineland got two runs in the top of the fifth inning before Post 218 ended it.
Washington outhit Post 147 in the game, 16-3. Rhineland made five errors.
Charles Gildehaus came into the game to pitch the final two innings as Washington moved to save Elbert for later in the tournament. Gildehaus pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out two.
“Charlie Gildehaus came in relief he gave up two hits, one walk, and had two strikeouts,” Kopmann said. “The boys played really well and hopefully they continue their hitting throughout the tournament.”
O’Hanlon had four hits to pace Washington’s offense. One of them was a two-run triple.
Henry Vedder was next with three hits. Kaleb Hoss and Henry Zeitzmann each had two hits.
One-hit batters were Ben Loesing, Braxtyn Frankenberg, Wade Meyer, Ben Nieder and Lane Mallinckrodt.
Eight different Washington batters walked. William Weber, Loesing, Joshua Koirtyohann, Cohen Jasper, Meyer, Nieder, Jacob Vondera and Zeitzmann each walked once.
Owen Bolzenius was hit by a pitch.
Loesing, Nieder, O’Hanlon and Vondera stole bases. O’Hanlon scored four runs.
Loesing crossed the plate three times. Meyer and Nieder each scored twice.
Bolzenius, Weber, Frankenberg, Koirtyohann, Jasper, Vondera, Mallinckrodt and Hoss scored once.
O’Hanlon drove in five runs. Frankenberg had three RBIs and Zeitzmann drove in two.
Weber, Vedder, Meyer, Nieder, Mallinckrodt and Hoss each had one RBI.
Lane Cramer had two of the Rhineland hits. Owen Paladino doubled. Brandon Shuff walked.
Paladino and Cramer scored. Cole Traub and Cramer each had one RBI.
Colton Rudiger started and took the loss, going 1.1 innings while allowing nine runs (six earned) on seven hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Chase Romig pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing 14 runs (10 earned) on nine hits and seven walks. He struck out two.