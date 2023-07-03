Scoring 11 times in the top of the second, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team (16-4, 10-0) finished an undefeated run through the Ninth District Regular season Wednesday.
Post 218 Freshman Red defeated its sibling Post 218 Freshman Navy team, 15-4.
Post 218 Freshman Navy finished its regular season at 10-17, 5-5.
The Red team is the top seed for next week’s Ninth District Tournament and will get a first-round bye.
Post 218 Navy will receive the fourth seed in the six-team event on a tiebreaker with Elsberry Post 226, and open against Hannibal Post 55.
Elsberry will play St. Charles Post 312 in the other first-round game while Union Post 297 will receive a bye.
In Wednesday’s regular-season finale, it was scoreless through one inning at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. The Red team blew things open with 11 runs in the top of the second.
Navy came back with four runs in the bottom of the third, but the Red squad added single runs in the fourth and fifth and two more in the top of the sixth.
When the Navy team failed to score in the bottom of the sixth, the game ended on the run rule.
Will Weber started for Post 218 Red and went three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk.
Colton Warnecke pitched three innings, allowing two walks and striking out five.
“Both pitchers did an outstanding job of pitching to contact and throwing strikes,” Post 218 Red Manager Joe Kopmann said.
For Post 218 Navy, Owen Tod started and went 1.1 innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits, five walks and a hit batter.
Colvy Mades went 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks.
Zachary Sloan tossed two innings, allowing two runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Offensively, Ben Gelinas led Post 218 Red with four hits.
Weber and Ben Nieder each had two hits.
Andrew Elbert, Jack Hackmann and Nick Hackmann doubled.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Josh Koirtyohann, Nakai Scott and Joseph Downey singled.
Mallinckrodt and Nieder both walked twice. Jack Hackmann, Scott, Nick Hackmann, AJ Buehrlen and Jacob Schroeder walked once.
Nieder and Warnecke were hit by pitches.
Gelinas stole two bases. Nieder and Weber each had one steal.
Gelinas, Nieder and Scott scored twice. Weber, Warnecke, Mallinckrodt, Elbert, Koirtyohann, Jack Hackmann, Nick Hackmann, Buehrlen and Schroeder scored once.
For Post 218 Navy, Jeremiah Bollmann doubled. Trevor Hinten and Mades singled.
Ethan Leesmann, Quinton Nowak and Graham Coleman walked.
Leesmann and Nowak stole bases.
Bollmann, Nowak, Lucas Howell and Mades scored the runs.
Bollmann drove in two. Hinten and Mades each had one RBI.
The Ninth District Tournament is scheduled to start next Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
