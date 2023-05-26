Nothing could stop the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team Saturday and Sunday.
The Red squad (4-0) completed a sweep of Pool A in the Washington Post 218 Preseason Tournament with a 10-0 win over Rock Memorial at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Playing Sunday, Post 218 then finished the tournament run with an 8-2 win over De Soto in the title contest.
The game lasted three innings and Post 218 scored in each of them. Washington led 2-0 after one inning, 4-0 after two and 10-0 through three frames.
Ben Gelinas pitched for Washington and the Red team hurler held Rock Memorial to two hits while striking out six.
Washington only had five hits, but made the most of them. Rock Memorial helped with three errors.
Gelinas helped his own cause with a double.
Nakai Scott, Lane Mallinckrodt, Henry Zeitzmann and Raymond Downey each singled.
Post 218 batters drew nine walks. Mallinckrodt and Jacob Schroeder each walked twice.
Gelinas, Zeitzmann, Joseph Downey, Joshua Koirtyohann and Colton Warnecke walked once.
Zeitzmann and Warnecke were hit by pitches.
Mallinckrodt, Schroeder and Scott stole bases.
Mallinckrodt scored three runs. Warnecke scored twice. Scott, Weber, Schroeder, Koirtyohann and Andrew Buehrlen each scored once.
Gelinas drove in three runs. Weber and Raymond Downey each had two RBIs. Scott and Mallinckrodt had one RBI apiece.
The win put the Red squad into the championship game Sunday. Post 218 defeated De Soto, 8-2.
Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann indicated that a problem with the scoring program left the team without stats from the game.
He did say that Gelinas made a big diving catch at third base and that Scott caught a fly ball, doubling off a runner. Scott also stopped a hard shot up the middle.
Weber caught a foul ball over his shoulder.
Warnecke was the winning pitcher while Mallinckrodt finished on the hill.