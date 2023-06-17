After one day of the Game 7 Washington Post 218 Tournament, the Post 218 Freshman Navy team was the only home squad with a chance to progress.
However, it faced a massive challenge, playing Post 218 Freshman Red to close out pool play Sunday morning.
And, for the second time this season, the Red team (10-3) defeated the Navy squad (7-13), 15-3.
“They were just able to out hit us and that was the difference in the game,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
Post 218 Freshman Red had been knocked out of title game contention with two losses Saturday. Post 218 Navy split Saturday games, beating 15U Tribe - Thomas, but losing to the Edwardsville Spikes.
That meant the younger Washington team either needed to beat its sibling team or advance on run differential.
The Post 218 Red team went right to work, scoring four runs in the top of the first. It was 6-0 in the middle of the third, but Post 218 Navy came back to score twice in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams scored once in the fifth.
Post 218 Red went on an eight-run tear in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
Ben Gelinas was the winning pitcher, going six innings while allowing three runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out four.
Jack Hackmann pitched the final inning, walking two and striking out one.
“Pitcher Ben Gelinas pitched well, going six innings and giving up three hits and three runs,” Post 218 Freshman Red Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We went to Jack Hackmann to finish out the seventh for the win.”
In a game where the weather varied greatly from warm and dry to cool and rainy, Post 218 Red managed 12 hits.
Andrew Elbert and Nakai Scott both had two hits. Elbert doubled as did Gelinas and Lane Mallinckrodt.
Will Weber, Max Borgerding, Henry Zeitzmann, Jacob Schroeder, Joseph Downey and Nick Hackmann each singled.
Mallinckrodt walked twice. Zeitzmann, Raymond Downey and AJ Buehrlen walked once.
Weber, Gelinas and Jack Hackmann were hit by pitches.
Weber stole three bases. Scott and Raymond Downey stole one base apiece.
Mallinckrodt scored three runs. Weber, Elbert, Schroeder and Raymond Downey scored twice. Borgerding, Gelinas, Jack Hackmann and Nick Hackmann each scored once.
Elbert drove in four runs. Joseph Downey had two RBIs. Gelinas, Jack Hackmann, Zeitzmann, Schroeder, Raymond Downey, Scott and Nick Hackmann drove in one run apiece.
For Post 218 Freshman Navy, Caleb Matchell threw five innings, allowing seven runs on six hits, a walk and two hit batters.
“Playing through the rain was a tough task for pitchers, but Caleb Matchell did a fine job,” Mallinckrodt said.
Kolvy Mades pitched the last two innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Jeremiah Bollmann, Braxton Schuetz and Lucas Howell had the hits.
Ethan Leesmann walked twice. Gus Schrader, Bollmann, Howell, Kaleb Dobsch and Quinton Nowak walked once.
Howell stole a base and scored two runs. Leesmann scored the other run.
Bollmann drove in two runs.
The rain held off enough to allow all of the games to be completed. In the other Sunday game, the Edwardsville Spikes defeated 15U Tribe - Thomas, 6-4. The same two teams met for the championship with the Spikes winning, 7-3.
