Grabbing the early lead and holding on late, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team opened Missouri State Tournament play Wednesday with an 8-5 win over Cape Girardeau Ford & Sons in Jackson.
The win put Post 218 into Thursday’s winners’ bracket semifinals against Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (13-18-4).
“I think the boys came out with a lot of energy for an early game,” Post 218 Red Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We opened up the game in the second with five runs, the big hit being a triple by Nakai Scott.”
The five-run second was all of the scoring for the first four innings. In the fifth, Post 218 added two more runs, but Ford & Sons came back with two runs of its own.
Washington scored once in the sixth and withstood a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to win, 8-5.
A big defensive play ended the game, Kopmann said.
“We got a great defensive diving stop by Lane Mallinckrodt at short and a flip to Nakai Scott at second for the third out to stop a scoring chance by Cape,” Kopmann said.
The Cape Girardeau team outhit Washington, 11-7, but also made five errors.
“Will Weber led the team with two hits and three stolen bases,” Kopmann said. “If Will can get on as a leadoff hitter, he sets the tone for the game with his speed.”
Scott tripled while Mallinckrodt, Andrew Elbert, Ben Nieder and Nick Hackmann singled.
Ben Gelinas, Josh Koirtyohann, Jacob Schroeder and Raymond Downey walked.
Weber stole three bases. Max Borgerding and Schroeder each stole one base.
Weber scored two runs. Mallinckrodt, Elbert, Koirtyohann, Ben Nieder, Scott and Borgerding scored once.
Scott drove in two runs. Weber, Mallinckrodt, Elbert and Koirtyohann each had one RBI.
Ben Gelinas started and went 4.1 innings. He threw 56 pitches, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six.
“We started Ben Gelinas, letting him go 4.1 innings and taking him out for pitch count purposes,” Kopmann said.
If Washington makes it to Saturday’s games, Gelinas is eligible to return then.
Nieder was up next and he went one-third of an inning, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. Nieder struck out one.
Mallinckrodt pitched 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits.
Elbert needed six pitches to get through the seventh inning.
Nieder and Elbert were eligible to pitch Thursday. Mallinckrodt can return Friday.
For Ford & Sons, Caden Chenoweth led the way with three hits, including a double.
Connor Poole doubled twice. Grant Skelton and Zech Dowdy each had two singles.
Logan Landewee and Jonah Brink each had one hit.
Landewee and Zade Hickey walked.
Chenoweth and Dowdy stole bases. Hickey added a sacrifice fly.
Chenoweth scored twice. Landewee, Skelton and Dowdy scored once.
Poole had two RBIs. Skelton and Hickey each drove in one run.
Ford & Sons played Eureka Post 177 in the losers’ bracket Thursday.
