Grabbing the early lead and holding on late, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team opened Missouri State Tournament play Wednesday with an 8-5 win over Cape Girardeau Ford & Sons in Jackson.

The win put Post 218 into Thursday’s winners’ bracket semifinals against Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (13-18-4).

