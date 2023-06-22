Bouncing back from a close loss Friday at home, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team triumphed Saturday.
Washington (10-4) defeated Elsberry Post 226, 14-4, in Lincoln County.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bouncing back from a close loss Friday at home, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team triumphed Saturday.
Washington (10-4) defeated Elsberry Post 226, 14-4, in Lincoln County.
Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said it was an important win with district games against Union Post 297, Hannibal Post 55 and Elsberry coming up this week.
Post 218 set the tone with four runs in the top of the first.
“We jumped on Elsberry in the first inning with a big bases-loaded triple be Josh Koirtyohann,” Kopmann said. “That set the tone for the game it got everyone pumped after the loss to De Soto Friday night. We needed a big hit and Josh came through. He had a big game getting three hits and five RBIs.”
Post 218 continued the pressure with two runs in the second and four in the third.
Each team scored four runs in the fifth inning.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 9-3. Elsberry made six errors to Washington’s two.
Koirtyohann led the team with three hits, including a triple. Ben Gelinas had two hits, including a double.
“Ben Gelinas continues to hit the ball well with another two-hit game,” Kopmann said.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Ben Nieder, Nakai Scott and AJ Buehrlen each had one hit.
Andrew Elbert drew two walks. Henry Zeitzmann, Nieder and Buehrlen each walked once.
Buehrlen was hit by a pitch. Nieder and Zeitzmann each stole two bases. Max Borgerding, Buehrlen, Gelinas, Mallinckrodt and Scott had one steal apiece.
Mallinckrodt and Gelinas each scored three times. Zeitzmann crossed the plate twice. Elbert, Koirtyohann, Nieder, Scott, Joseph Downey and Borgerding scored once.
Koirtyohann drove in five runs. Gelinas, Nieder and Buehrlen each had one RBI.
On the hill Andrew Elbert threw 2.1 innings of shutout ball. He walked four and struck out one.
Raymond Downey closed out the game with 2.2 innings pitched. He allowed four unearned runs on three hits, two walks and two hit batters.
“Andrew Elbert pitched another fine game, followed by Raymond Downey, who got to see some mound time,” Kopmann said.
Post 218 goes back to work Tuesday at Union’s Wildcat Ballpark. The Post 218 Red team plays Union at 6 p.m. while the Post 218 Navy team goes at 8 p.m.
Post 218 visits Hannibal Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.