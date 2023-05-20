Getting an early start to the season, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team defeated the St. Louis Naturals last Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 13-2.
Washington is fielding two Freshman Legion teams this season and the Red squad is managed by Joe Kopmann.
The team went 15-13 last season, reaching the Missouri State Tournament. Six players (Joshua Koirtyohann, Andrew Elbert, Henry Zeitzmann, Lane Mallinckrodt, Ben Nieder and William Weber) return from last year.
“I am really excited for the season with the players we had from last year and the new players we added,” Kopmann said. “Our pitching staff should be well rounded. I think we have 12 out of 16 players who can pitch.”
Playing after the Naturals defeated the Post 218 Freshman Navy team, Washington opened with three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
In the second, the Naturals scored one run, but Washington added five.
It was 10-1 after three innings and 13-1 through four.
The Naturals scored a final run in the top of the fifth before the game ended on the run rule.
Washington outhit the Naturals, 11-6. The visitors made the lone error.
Ben Gelinas started for Post 218 and went three innings for the win. He allowed one run on three hits and one hit batter while striking out three.
Raymond Downey pitched the final two innings, allowing a run on three hits. He struck out three.
“They both pitched very well,” Kopmann said.
Nakai Scott led off and contributed three hits, including a double.
Mallinckrodt doubled twice. Gelinas also doubled. Weber, Joseph Downey, Jacob Schroeder, Koirtyohann and AJ Buehrlen each had one hit.
Scott, Colten Warnecke, Zeitzmann and Buehrlen walked.
Jack Hackmann and Nick Hackmann were hit by pitches.
Scott stole three bases. Mallinckrodt had two swipes. Buehrlen, Raymond Downey, Weber and Zeitzmann each stole one base.
“We ran the bases really well for being a young team,” Kopmann said. “Also, we committed no errors in the field and that can help.”
Scott scored three runs. Mallinckrodt and Buehrlen both scored twice. Warnecke, Weber, Raymond Downey, Nick Hackmann, Koirtyohann and Jack Hackmann scored once.
Scott and Mallinckrodt both had three RBIs. Gelinas drove in two. Weber, Joseph Downey and Buehrlen drove in one run apiece.
Washington returns to action in the Post 218 Preseason Tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday.
Post 218 Red is in Pool A with Chesterfield and Rock Memorial. Post 218 Navy is in Pool B with De Soto and Kirkwood.
The Post 218 Red team opens the tournament Friday at 6 p.m. against Chesterfield.
The Reds are back in action Saturday at 11 a.m. against Rock Memorial.
All teams will play Sunday. The consolation game starts the day at noon with the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. and the championship at 5 p.m.