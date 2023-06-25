Rolling to a 10-0 win Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team finished a regular season sweep of Union Post 297.
Washington (11-4, 6-0) needed six innings to beat Post 297 in the second game of a Post 218-Post 297 doubleheader.
Union (6-5, 6-5) also lost in the first game to Washington Post 218 Navy, 3-0.
“I think the story for both games was not being able to get the bats going,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said about the games. “We didn’t have a ton of opportunities to score runs and then when we did, we struck out way too many times tonight. We have a lot of things to work on defensively as well. Our effort is there, but we’re just not making the plays we need to make.”
In the Red team’s win over Union, Post 218 scored a run in the top of the first, two in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Washington outhit Union, 7-1. Post 297 made six errors to Washington’s two.
Post 218 Red Manager Joe Kopmann said starting pitcher Ben Gelinas set the tone.
“Ben Gelinas had a big night on the mound, striking out 12 Union batters with only three walks, followed by Ray Downey finishing up the game,” Kopmann said.
Gelinas went 4.2 innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 12.
Downey pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a walk and hitting a batter.
Union sent three pitchers to the hill. Caden Brocato started and took the loss, going four innings while allowing five unearned runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out six.
“Union’s pitcher did a fine job early,” Kopmann said. “As the game went on, I think he wore down a little bit and we start hitting.”
Hayden McCormick was net, pitching an inning while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. He struck out two.
Chase Manhart pitched the final inning, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out two.
“Overall, I thought our pitchers threw fairly well,” Sachs said. “We only gave up two earned runs all night. We just have to do a better job of playing complete games if we want to compete in this district.”
Andrew Elbert had two hits for Post 218.
Josh Koirtyohann launched a double. Will Weber, Lane Mallinckrodt, AJ Buerhlen and Nick Hackmann each singled.
Nakai Scott walked twice. Gelinas, Elbert, Ben Nieder and Buehrlen walked once.
Will Weber and Scott both stole two bases. Gelinas, Buerhlen and Nieder had one steal apiece.
Gelinas, Elbert and Koirtyohann each scored twice. Weber, Mallinckrodt, Scott and Buehrlen scored once.
Hackmann had two RBIs. Elbert, Nieder and Scott drove in one run apiece.
“Josh (Koirtyohann) continues to hit the ball well,” Kopmann said. “We took advantage of Union’s six errors early in the game.”
Karter Wideman had Union’s hit.
Brocato, Manhart, Logan Calkins and Colten Flotte walked.
Calkins was hit by a pitch.
