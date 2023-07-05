Washington Post 218 had the other Freshman teams in the Ninth District seeing Red this season.
Post 218 fielded two teams at the Freshman level this season. The Red team went a perfect 10-0 in league play, locking up the top seed in this week’s Ninth District Tournament in Elsberry.
Union Post 297 (6-4) holds the No. 2 seed in the bracket and the second first-round bye out of the six-team field.
Elsberry Post 226 (5-5) is seeded third with Washington Post 218 Navy (5-5), Hannibal Post 55 (4-6) and St. Charles Post 312 (0-10) rounding out the bracket.
Monday’s first-round games pitted Elsberry against St. Charles and Post 218 Navy against Hannibal.
In the regular season matchups, the Post 218 Navy team bested Hannibal, 9-5, and Elsberry conquered St. Charles, 20-9.
Win or lose Monday, everybody will play again in the double-elimination format. No games were scheduled for Tuesday, July 4.
The winners’ bracket semifinals are set for Wednesday. Post 218 Red will play the Navy-Hannibal winner at 6 p.m., followed by Post 297 against the Elsberry-St. Charles winner at 8 p.m.
The bulk of the losers’ bracket games will be played Thursday. Each of Monday’s losers will play one of Wednesday’s losers in games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. The two winners of those games will then play each other at 8 p.m.
The winners’ bracket final takes place Friday at 6 p.m., followed by the losers’ bracket final at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s championship series begins at 2 p.m. If the losers’ bracket winner can take the first game, a winner-take-all championship will begin 20 minutes after that game’s conclusion.
