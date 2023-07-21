Bouncing back from deficits twice, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team captured the 2023 Missouri American Legion state title Sunday in Jackson.
Post 218 (25-4) topped the host Jackson Post 158 Tribe (13-15-1), 6-4, to win the program’s fifth Freshman state title.
“It feels awesome, but it really goes to the other members of my coaching staff and all of the players,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “They came out and performed.”
Andrew Elbert, one of six returning players from last year’s seventh-place team, was happy with the result.
“It feels pretty good,” Elbert said. “It’s been a while. You don’t get to experience this a whole lot.”
Washington Post 218 has won five Freshman state titles, but this one was the first since 2017. Post 218 also won in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Jackson, the visiting team for the game, took advantage of three errors in the first inning to go on top, 1-0.
Post 218 came back to score twice in the bottom of the inning. In the third, Washington added a third run.
Jackson made its big push in the top of the fifth, plating three runs. However, Washington retook the lead with three runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
“They got down, 4-3, and made a run right after that to come back,” Kopmann said. “Everybody just stepped up this year. It was awesome.”
Washington center fielder Will Weber said the team was eager to go back to work after losing the lead.
“We were motivated to get back after it,” Weber said.
Andrew Elbert said the team didn’t panic.
“We just had to regather ourselves,” Elbert said. “There still was a lot of ballgame left.”
That’s how it ended, but not without drama in the top of the seventh.
Trustin Grojean led off with a grounder which led to Washington’s fourth error of the game.
Coltyn Cook then lofted a fly which landed in short center, putting the go-ahead run at the plate.
With Jayden McAlister, who had two prior hits, including a double, at bat, Washington’s defense came up with two clutch plays.
First, catcher AJ Buehrlen threw out Grojean trying to steal third with third baseman Andrew Elbert slapping on the tag. Buehrlen recovered from taking a foul tip off of his throwing hand earlier in the game.
Then, McAlister sent a sinking liner out to left field. Henry Zeitzmann lined it up and dove, snagging the ball and sending the runner back to second.
“AJ Buehrlen threw a guy out at third trying to steal and Henry Zeitzmann came on and made a diving catch in left field to help preserve the lead,” Kopmann said.
With two outs, Post 218 opted to intentionally walk Jackson’s Carter Shipman for the second time in the game.
Post 218 hurler Ben Gelinas stepped back on the mound and worked on the batter. After two foul balls, he got the batter to swing, and miss, sending Post 218 into celebrations.
“It feels good,” Gelinas said. “We were undefeated in the tournament and I’m excited for next year.”
Gelinas said the team knew it could come back after dropping behind twice.
“We kept our cool and trusted ourselves to come back when we got down,” Gelinas said.
Gelinas, who also pitched in the opening win over Cape Girardeau’s Ford & Sons, went the distance for the win, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and three walks. He struck out eight.
“It all starts with our pitching staff,” Kopmann said. “We had Ben Gelinas and he’s just a real workhorse on the mound for us. He went the whole game and pounded the zone. Colton Warnecke in Game 2 just pitched a gem to shut out Fike. Andrew Elbert just threw a dominant game against Jackson (Friday in the winners’ bracket final). When you’ve got three dominant pitchers, it makes it a lot easier.”
Gelinas and Josh Koirtyohann both ended with two hits.
Weber and Ben Nieder each singled once.
Nieder’s hit drove in the last two Washington runs.
“With our hitting up and down the lineup, you never knew who was going to get the big hit,” Kopmann said. “Ben Nieder came in with bases loaded and got a single.”
Post 218 players were thrilled with the championship.
“It feels pretty good,” Weber said about winning the title. “It’s been a long season. I’m glad to be here.”
Weber said it was vital that Washington won the first game and didn’t go to a winner-take-all contest.
“We really didn’t want to play a second game,” Weber said. “That feels good (to win).”
Elbert and Nieder both walked twice. Weber, Lane Mallinckrodt, Max Borgerding and Henry Zeitzmann walked once.
Zeitzmann was hit by a pitch.
Weber stole three bases while Nieder had two steals and Jacob Schroeder stole one base.
Weber said Jackson fielded two solid catchers, Nolan Bartels and Shipman.
“They both had good arms,” Weber said. “You’ve got to get good jumps and get there.”
Schroeder, a courtesy runner for Gelinas, scored two runs. Weber, Mallinckrodt, Elbert and Koirtyohann each scored once.
Koirtyohann and Nieder each had two RBIs. Mallinckrodt drove in one run.
Each team had five hits. Post 218 made four errors to Jackson’s two.
“Our defense was a little shaky today,” Kopmann said. “We were very good defensively this year and we committed four errors. We were able to pitch around it and pick it up.”
Three of the Post 218 errors came in the first inning, prompting Kopmann to head to the mound to settle down his team.
“I’m sure the jitters were there,” Kopmann said. “They tried to do a little too much right there. They calmed down and they made the plays afterwards and got the job done.”
Shipman started for Jackson and went 4.2 innings, exiting after 96 pitches. He allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits, seven walks and one hit batter. He struck out four.
Grady Bahner finished out the game, allowing two hits and one walk over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.
McAlister had two of the five hits, including a double.
Kamden Brockmire also doubled.
Cook and Bartels singled.
Shipman walked twice, both times intentionally. Ty Forest had the other walk.
McAlister scored twice. Forest and Grojean each scored once.
McAlister, Brett Findlay and Bartels each drove in a run.
Washington’s other team, the Post 218 Navy squad, tied for fifth in the tournament by going 1-2.
Eureka Post 177 finished third while Blue Springs Post 499 Fike was fourth.
Festus Post 253 tied Post 218 Navy for fifth. Cape Girardeau Ford & Sons and Sedalia Post 642 tied for seventh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.