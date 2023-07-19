Thanks to a 12-2 win over host Jackson Post 158 Friday, the Washington Post 218 Red team became the last unbeaten squad at the Missouri American Legion State Tournament.
Post 218 Red (24-4) won in six innings over the host Post 158 Tribe in Jackson.
The win not only put Post 218 one win away from a state title, but also gave Washington a rare day off in the tournament. Post 218 Red got to watch Saturday’s games as three teams fought to reach the championship series.
“We should have plenty of pitching left with our last two pitchers giving us complete games, Colten Warnecke and Andrew Elbert,” Post 218 Red Manager Joe Kopmann said.
Kopmann made the decision to hand the ball to Elbert for this game and he rewarded his manager with a complete game win.
Over six innings, Elbert allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
“Andrew Elbert was on top of his game, throwing a six-inning complete game with eight strikeouts, five hits and two walks,” Kopmann said. “Andrew has been one of our most consistent pitchers all season and showed it again tonight.”
Post 218 staked Elbert to the lead in the bottom of the first with two runs. It was the longest inning in more ways than one.
“In the bottom of the first, we had a half-hour lighting delay,” Kopmann said. “Give credit to the boys to stay focused and score two in the bottom of the inning after the delay.”
Post 218 added two more runs in the third and five in the fourth.
Jackson scored its runs in the top of the sixth, but Post 218 scored three times to win it on the run rule.
Washington outhit Jackson, 14-5. Washington made one error.
“Our offense had 14 hits against some good pitchers,” Kopmann said. They were patient and swung at strikes. Josh Koirtyohann and Andrew Elbert led the team with three hits apiece, followed by Ben Gelinas and Will Weber with two hits. When your leadoff and middle of your lineup all get multiple hits, you’re going to do some damage.”
At the plate, Elbert and Koirtyohann each had three hits.
Gelinas doubled twice.
Weber had two singles.
Henry Zeitzmann doubled while Ben Nieder, Nakai Scott and Jack Hackmann singled.
Post 218 batters added seven walks with Nieder’s two leading the way.
Lane Mallinckrodt, Gelinas, Scott, Jack Hackmann and Nick Hackmann each walked once.
Lane Mallinckrodt added a sacrifice bunt.
Max Borgerding and Nieder stole bases.
Gelinas scored three runs. Weber and Nieder both scored twice. Mallinckrodt, Scott, Jack Hackmann, Borgerding and Raymond Downey scored once.
Elbert and Koirtyohann both drove in three runs.
Weber, Gelinas, Zeitzmann, Scott and Jack Hackmann closed with one RBI apiece.
“Defense was very good again with Ben Nieder and Jacob Schroeder running down fly balls in the outfield and Nakai Scott making a leaping catch at second base,” Kopmann said. “When you make defensive plays, it gives your pitcher more confidence and makes the other team press more.”
Ty Forest, Grady Bahner and Prestyn Smith pitched for Jackson.
Carter Shipman had two hits for Post 156. Jayden McAlister tripled.
McAlister and Shipman scored the runs. Shipman and Coltyn Cook each had one RBI.
Jackson went to Saturday’s losers’ bracket final with the defeat.
