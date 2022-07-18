It came down to the team’s last set of at-bats for Washington Post 218 to earn its way into championship round of the Ninth District senior tournament.
Post 218 (26-5-2) and Union Post 297 (11-8) went into the sixth inning with a 1-1 tie Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field before Union scored twice in the top of the sixth and Post 218 answered with a four-run go-ahead rally in the home half for a 5-3 victory.
Washington received clutch two-out knocks from Dane Eckhoff and Sam Paule.
Eckhoff drove in the tying run with a two-out single to right field.
Paule, the very next batter, tripled to left field to chase home both Eckhoff and Sam Turilli and put Post 218 in front for good.
“Unfortunately, that has to be our way of the world right now,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We had to do the same thing against Pacific and we had to do it again tonight. It’s hard to keep good hitters down for very long. I guess that was our fourth time through and we pretty much knew what was what, as long as we took some good at-bats.”
Union trailed, 1-0, for much of the game after allowing Washington to draw first blood in the second inning. An error with a productive groundout from Jacob Weidle allowed Aden Pecka to cross the plate.
Post 297 tied it up in the fifth inning on Post 218’s lone defensive error as Ardell Young scored on Will Mentz’s grounder up the middle.
Union proceeded to load the bases in the sixth, scoring one on a fielder’s choice with a throw to the plate too late to stop Noah Griffin and then a sacrifice fly by Coleton Anderson.
“It’s tough,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “It’s not an easy one to take. I’m proud of our effort. We played really hard. I liked most of our at-bats. You look back at a situation like that (in the sixth), yeah we got the lead, but we had the bases loaded with no outs.
“To get two there, you’re happy for the two, but that’s also a chance with a team like Washington to put a dagger in them — because you have to and we left a few out there,” he said. “We just didn’t get the bust-it-open hit that we needed.”
The pitching matchup was a redo of the second regular season league meeting between the two teams — Brady Hanneken against Landon Mabe.
However, Post 218 had to call an audible after a line drive back to Hanneken in the third inning made contact with his pitching hand and knocked him from the contest prematurely.
Washington called upon Grant Trentmann, Seth Roewe and Weston Meyer to finish out the rest of the game on the mound.
“You don’t plan for something like that,” Getsee said. “We expected (Hanneken) to go the distance. The other guys we were planning on using if we needed — we had them out in the field. It turned into a bit of a circus inside the dugout because we have some guys banged up and some guys that can’t pitch, so it’s not as simple as ‘Oh, you’ve got six guys on the bench — throw one in.’ That’s the reason we went to Trentmann. He was the healthiest one that was sitting on the bench.”
Hanneken, in 2.1 innings pitched, struck out four batters and allowed no runs on one hit.
Trentmann was the first reliever pressed into unexpected duty. He tossed 1.2 innings and struck out three without allowing a run. He surrendered just one hit.
Roewe allowed three runs (two earned) in two innings on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Meyer earned the save with a shutout inning in the seventh. After a leadoff hit, Meyer erased the runner by inducing a ground ball and letting his defense work behind him to turn the double play.
After another hit, Meyer got the last out on a called third strike.
“Union was starting to feel it,” Getsee said of the later innings. “They’re a good hitting team. I think they’ll be a good matchup if they get into the zone tournament. They’ve got a couple of good arms and I think they can do well there.”
On the other side, Mabe pitched the complete game for Union. In six innings, he allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Four of Washington’s nine hits in the game and one of the two walks came during the sixth-inning rally.
“We gave them a few extra chances,” Sachs said. “Credit to them though because they came up with some clutch hits there. Landon pitched great. He threw well all night.”
Tanner McPherson, Eckhoff and Paule paced the Washington lineup with two hits apiece.
Paule tripled, singled and ended with two runs batted in.
McPherson doubled, singled, drove in one and scored.
Eckhoff singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Aden Pecka, Ryan Weidle and Meyer each singled.
Pecka, Ryan Weidle and Sam Turilli each scored once.
Gavin Matchell and Turilli both drew a walk.
Post 297 managed six hits, all singles, with two coming from Marshall Gebert.
Cooper Bailey, Conner Borgmann, Karson Eads and Mentz each singled once.
Mentz, Anderson and Borgmann were each hit by pitches.
Gebert also drew a walk.
Young stole a base and scored.
Patrick Nolan and Griffin each tallied a run.
Post 218 next plays Friday at 6 p.m., awaiting the winner of Thursday’s final losers’ bracket games in the championship series.
Post 297 dropped directly into Thursday’s losers’ bracket final with the district’s second spot in the Zone 1 Tournament on the line.