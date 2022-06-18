The Washington Post 218 Seniors only gained more steam on offense as the game went along Saturday.
Post 218 (6-1-1) ended pool play in the Ballwin Post 611 Baseball Battles Cancer Tournament Saturday with a 10-1 victory over Lemay Memorial Post 162 (6-3).
Post 218 rapped out 14 hits to back starting pitcher Gavin Matchell.
Matchell tossed five innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and one walk, striking out five.
Seth Roewe pitched one shutout inning in relief, striking out one.
“(Matchell) gave us five strong innings only giving up a single unearned run on a slow rolling miscue by our defense,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We stayed tough on defense, really making all the plays. Seth Roewe came in to shore up the sixth, needing only 10 pitches.”
Washington tallied two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fifth and five in the sixth.
“Our offense was held down for the majority of the morning with a solid lefty for Lemay mixing it up pretty good, but we were able to get an early lead,” Getsee said. “Once we ran him out of the game our offense really came alive. We had two suicide squeeze plays in the bottom of the sixth and the bases loaded when they finally called it due to the time limit expiring.”
Lemay managed its only run in the top of the fourth.
At the top of the lineup, Sam Turilli had three hits with a double, two singles, a stolen base, two runs scored and one run batted in.
Sam Paule collected three hits as well with a double, two singles, three stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Weston Meyer tripled and singled.
Matchell doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored three runs and drove in two.
Aden Pecka singled twice, stole two bases and drove in two runs.
Dane Eckhoff tripled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Tanner McPherson singled, walked, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Peyton Straatmann drew a walk.
Drew Bunge collected an RBI.
Cody Vondera stole a base.
Post 218 ultimately advanced to bracket play Sunday, placing second in the tournament.
The team returns home Tuesday to host Union Post 297 at 6 p.m.