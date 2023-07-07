While the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team wasn’t able to avenge its first loss of the season, it was just as pleased to win its own Firecracker Tournament title Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.

Washington (27-1) knocked off the Moberly Post 6 Sixers (19-5), 11-8.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.