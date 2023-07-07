While the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team wasn’t able to avenge its first loss of the season, it was just as pleased to win its own Firecracker Tournament title Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (27-1) knocked off the Moberly Post 6 Sixers (19-5), 11-8.
“The Moberly game was a bit of a surprise,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “As we watched them play Aviston (Illinois), we found another layer of respect for them. They were solid and we knew we’d have to play well.”
Moberly shut out the previously unbeaten Aviston Post 1239 Express, the defending Illinois state champion, in the semifinals, 3-0.
Moberly carried that momentum into the title contest, scoring three runs in the top of the first.
“Giving up a three spot in the first inning is not what we had in mind, but as we did in the Kirksville game, we answered quickly and took the lead in the bottom of the first,” Getsee said.
Post 218 grabbed the advantage with seven runs in the bottom of the first and didn’t look back.
Both teams scored once in the second. Post 218 added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Moberly rallied for four in the top of the seventh before Washington was able to end it.
“We continued to chip away at their arms, once again scoring in every inning but one,” Getsee said. “It was a good thing too, because Moberly didn’t go away. They were chipping away in the top of the seventh.”
It’s quite possible the two teams could play again at the Zone 1 Tournament. Post 218 is the host and Moberly is the only team in its district.
“We had a couple of miscues during this one, but with the type of day we had, we cannot be too upset,” Getsee said. “If we clean up the miscues it really isn’t as close as the score indicates, but that is part of the game. You have to make the plays in the crunch.”
Ryan Weidle, Kannon Hibbs, Tanner McPherson and Jacob Weidle each had two hits for Post 218. Jacob Weidle and McPherson doubled.
Anthony Broeker, Reagan Kandlbinder, Kabren Koelling and Aden Pecka each had one hit.
Koelling and Jacob Weidle walked.
Post 218 had six batters hit by pitches with four of those coming in the first inning. Noah Hendrickson was hit twice. Kandlbinder, Gavin Matchell, Broeker and McPherson were hit once.
Jacob Weidle stole a base.
Ryan Weidle and Jacob Weidle each scored three runs. Broeker, Kandlbinder, Hibbs, Pecka and Justin Mort scored once.
Hibbs and Jacob Weidle both drove in two runs. Broeker, Kandlbinder, Matchell, McPherson, Hendrickson and Pecka each ended with one RBI.
“Offensively, Kannon Hibbs continued to stripe balls all over the field,” Getsee said. “He did it against Alton and again against Moberly. He uses the whole field and crushes some balls. That said, our entire offense did a lot of good things in this one. Just about every guy in the lineup did something to help the cause and bring home the tournament title.”
McPherson recovered from a rough first inning to last five innings for the win. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two.
“Tanner McPherson was money again for us this game,” Getsee said. “He’s pitched three times, all in big games and come out with the victories. He’s having fun doing it, competing and this is what summer baseball is all about.”
Ryan Weidle pitched the final two innings, allowing four runs on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
“Ryan Weidle came in to sharpen up as we head to the playoffs and pitched well,” Getsee said. “He threw lots of strikes and had some misfortune behind him, but he persevered and finished it.”
The win marked Washington’s third tournament title of the season. Post 218 also won the Ballwin BATles Cancer Tournament and the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational in Terre Haute. Both events were in June.
“It is fun to win on your home turf and we cannot thank our families and fans for coming out to support our team,” Getsee said. “It is fun to look up into the stands and feel the support and I know our guys put another kick in their step when we have the stands filled like that.”
The tournament was able to avoid issues with weekend storms. Only one game, Friday’s scheduled contest between Alton (Illinois) Post 126 and Ballwin Post 611, had to be postponed due to storms. Saturday night’s storms left large tree limbs down around the field, but there was no damage at the Ronsick Field facility.
