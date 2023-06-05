Advantage Washington.
In a meeting of two of the top Ninth District Senior Legion programs, the Washington Post 218 Seniors gained an 11-1 victory over Elsberry Post 226 in Lincoln County Wednesday.
“We had a fantastic approach at the plate, and the guys didn’t make any mistakes on the bases,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “We did get key hitting with runners in scoring position for the most part and that is a great way to start league play. We’re happy to have that travel game to Elsberry under our belt.”
Washington (2-0, 1-0) came out swinging, scoring twice in the top of the first and four times in the second. Post 218 added three runs in the third and finished it with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Elsberry’s run came in the bottom of the second.
Gavin Matchell pitched all six innings, allowing an unearned run on five hits and one hit batter. He struck out six.
“Gavin Matchell went the distance for us, throwing a complete game,” Getsee said. “He pitched great against a very good Elsberry Senior team. He worked ahead and was in sync with Peyton Straatmann behind the plate. With the exception of one hiccup that lead to a run, we played great defense behind him and picked up the win.”
Shorthanded due to St. Francis Borgia’s run to the MSHSAA Class 5 playoffs, Getsee made use of his 10 players, using all of them in the game.
At the plate, Sam Paule, Kannon Hibbs and Ryan Weidle each had two hits.
Paule, Jacob Weidle and Aden Pecka doubled.
Will Mentz, Matchell and Straatmann singled.
Pecka, Hibbs, Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle and Straatmann drew walks.
Ryan Weidle stole two bases. Karson Eads had one steal.
Ryan Weidle scored three runs. Paule, Pecka and Eads scored twice. Hibbs and Jacob Weidle scored once.
Paule, Jacob Weidle and Straatmann drove in two runs apiece. Pecka, Mentz and Hibbs each had one RBI.
“Offensively, we came out swinging right from the start,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule was on with the first pitch of the game and we never looked back from there.”
Elsberry, boosted by the addition of several players from its Junior Legion state runner-up team, sent Gavin Woodson to the mound for 4.1 innings. Kyle Thompson pitched the last 1.2 innings.
Woodson, Brady Creech, Gavin Marshall, Gavin Reller and Landon Niederer each singled.
Reller was hit by a pitch and scored the run. Zach Gibson and Creech stole bases.
Post 218 hit the road again Thursday, playing St. Charles Post 312 at Blanchette Park.
