Washington won one pool play game Saturday at the Game 7 Tournament being held at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
In the last Saturday game, the Post 218 Freshman Navy team won a 5-1 contest over the 15U Tribe - Thomas.
“I would say this was the cleanest game we’ve played all year with pitching and defense,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
Post 218 Navy opened the game with one run in the bottom of the first and added two in the second.
The Tribe scored one run in the fourth, but Washington responded with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Trevor Hinten pitched 5.2 innings for Post 218 Navy, allowing one run on seven hits and four walks. He struck out four.
“Trevor Hinten did what we knew he could go and shut them down,” Mallinckrodt said.
Graham Coleman got the final out.
“As Trevor was reaching his pitch limit, we called on Graham Coleman to get us out of a bases-loaded jam in the last inning,” Mallinckrodt said. “He threw one pitch a got a grounder to second to end the game.”
The Tribe outhit Post 218, 7-2, but Washington made the most of its baserunners.
Robert Chartrand and Coleman both singled.
Jeremiah Bollmann drew three walks. Evan Mallinckrodt, Andrew Koirtyohann and Coleman walked once.
Ethan Leesmann and Chartrand stole bases.
Bollmann scored two runs. Leesmann, Mallinckrodt and Koirtyohann scored once.
Chartrand had two RBIs and Bollmann drove in one run.
Alexander Fields went 4.1 innings for the Tribe and took the loss. Jackson Swartz pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.
Swartz, Adrian Combs, Colby Ellis, Joseph Becker, Mac Farrar, Luke Bichsel and Justin Smetana each had one hit. Combs tripled.
The result left both teams at 1-1 through the first day of pool play. The Edwardsville Spikes were 2-0 while Washington Post 218 Freshman Red was 0-2. Edwardsville played the Tribe Sunday while the two Post 218 teams faced each other as pool play ended.
