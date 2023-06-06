Scoring four times in the top of the third, Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy opened I-70 Showdown play Saturday with a win.
Post 218 Freshman Navy (4-9) defeated Adidas Athletics Wilson 14U in pool play at Peruque Valley Park, 6-3.
“Our first game of the day was a good one,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “We did what we needed to do in order to pull out the victory.”
Adidas took the early lead with a run in the bottom of the second, but Washington scored four times in the third.
It was 4-2 through three complete. Washington added two runs in the fifth and the Wilson team scored its final run in the bottom of that inning.
Post 218 outhit the Athletics, 5-4. Washington made two errors.
Graham Coleman pitched four innings, earning the win. He gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven.
“Graham Coleman did a phenomenal job on the mound,” Mallinckrodt said. “He had their batters fazed and racked up seven strikeouts.”
Ethan Leesmann pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit. He struck out four.
“Ethan Leesmann came in and shut the door,” Mallinckrodt said.
At the plate, Robert “Cash” Chartrand had two hits, including a double.
Caleb Matchell singled twice. Owen Tod had one hit.
Jeremiah Bollmann and Braxton Schuetz each walked twice. Leesmann and Evan Mallinckrodt walked once.
Lucas Howell was hit by a pitch.
Bollmann stole three bases. Leesmann had two swipes. Tod, Matchell and Chartrand each had one steal.
Bollmann scored twice. Leesmann, Chartrand, Schuetz and Matchell scored once.
Matchell and Tod both drove in two runs. Chartrand had one RBI.
