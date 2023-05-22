Two big innings proved to be enough Tuesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy (1-1) recorded its first win of the season, topping Elsberry Post 226 Schafer, 9-5.
“We played a great game against a tough Elsberry team,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said.
Washington, which plays in the Post 218 Preseason Tournament Friday through Sunday, opened with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the second.
Elsberry came back with a run in the third, but Post 218 exploded for four more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
After Post 226 had its own four-run inning in the fifth, Washington scored single aces in the bottom of the fifth and sixth frames to end with the win.
Post 218 recorded five hits to Elsberry’s four. Elsberry made four errors to Washington’s one.
Both teams were patient at the plate. Washington batters drew 11 walks while Elsberry hitters had eight.
Post 218 sent four hurlers to the mound. Lucas Howell started and went three innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and five walks.
“Lucas Howell got the start and threw well, battling out of a few jams,” Mallinckrodt said.
Zachary Sloan pitched the next two innings, allowing four runs on three hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
“Zach Sloan made his first pitching appearance of the season,” Mallinckrodt said. “He’s a tall lefty and will be a nice weapon for us.”
Caleb Matchell pitched the final two innings, striking out one.
“Caleb Matchell closed the game and threw two perfect innings,” Mallinckrodt said.
At the plate, Braxton Schuetz had the biggest hit, a triple. He also singled.
“Braxton Schuetz had a great game for us,” Mallinckrodt said. “He hits the ball hard and had a triple that nearly went out of the park.”
Trevor Hinten doubled.
“Trevor Hinten had a huge bases-clearing double that gave us a lot of momentum,” Mallinckrodt said.
Jeremiah Bollmann and Graham Coleman also singled.
Ethan Leesmann, Robert Chartrand, Owen Tod and Quinton Nowak each walked twice.
Bollmann, Kolvy Mades and Kaleb Dobsch walked once.
Leesmann and Matchell were hit by pitches.
Leesmann swiped three bases. Schuetz had two steals while Bollmann and Nowak each stole a base.
Chartrand scored two of the runs. Leesmann, Matchell, Evan Mallinckrodt, Coleman, Schuetz, Mades and Dobsch scored once.
Hinten drove in three runs. Bollmann and Schuetz each had one RBI.
“We were able to work all of our kids into the game which was great to see what they can do at the Legion level,” Mallinckrodt said. “We are very much looking forward to the tournament we are hosting this weekend and glad we have a few games under our belt going into it. All of our kids have shown a lot of hustle and are playing the game the right way.”
The team returns to action Friday at 8 p.m., playing Kirkwood in pool play for the Post 218 Preseason Tournament.
The Navy team is in Pool B with Kirkwood and De Soto and will play De Soto Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the final pool game.
The team will play once Sunday, depending upon where it finishes in its pool. The consolation game starts the day at noon.
The third-place game at 2:30 p.m. and the championship at 5 p.m.
The team plays the Post 218 Freshman Red team next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
