Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy survived to play another day in the Ninth District Tournament Wednesday in Elsberry.
Post 218 Navy (11-18) knocked out Union Post 297 (7-8) in the losers’ bracket, 7-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy survived to play another day in the Ninth District Tournament Wednesday in Elsberry.
Post 218 Navy (11-18) knocked out Union Post 297 (7-8) in the losers’ bracket, 7-0.
Union, the tournament’s second seed, lost twice Wednesday, playing Post 218 after losing a 13-12 decision to No. 3 Elsberry Post 226, 13-12.
Washington’s Caleb Matchell and Clayton Gibson combined for a two-hit shutout for Post 218.
Matchell went 6.2 innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out 11. Matchell left the game after nearing the end of his pitch count limit.
“Caleb just threw a complete gem,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “He was mixing up his speeds and had the hitters off balance.”
Gibson got the final out and allowed a walk.
Post 297 got five innings from Lane Miller, who allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits and six walks. He struck out seven.
Caden Brocato threw two innings, allowing two unearned runs on six walks.
Washington opened scoring with two runs in the top of the second. While that was sufficient, Post 218 added two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the seventh.
“It was nice to jump out to an early lead then continue tacking on runs,” Mallinckrodt said. “We did not get complacent.”
Post 218 did the damage on four hits while Union was limited to two. Union made three errors to Washington’s one.
Washington hits were singles by Jeremiah Bollmann, Matchell, Trevor Hinten and Quinton Bollmann.
Ethan Leesmann drew three walks. Andrew Koirtyohann walked twice. Bollmann, Braxton Schuetz, Hinten, Nowak, Evan Mallinckrodt, Owen Tod and Graham Coleman walked once.
Nowak stole two bases. Tod, Hinten and Bollmann each stole one base.
Matchell scored two runs. Schuetz, Hinten, Lucas Howell, Nowak and Mallinckrodt scored once.
Leesmann, Bollmann and Hinten each drove in one run.
“I can’t say enough about Caleb Matchell,” Mallinckrodt said. “He has been a leader all season and really came through for us tonight not only with his pitching, but with his bat as well.”
Miller and Taylor Freeze each singled for Post 297. Brocato walked twice.
Freeze stole a base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.