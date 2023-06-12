Scoring more runs than the last three games combined, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team earned its second Ninth District win of the season Wednesday.
Post 218 (6-11, 2-2) blasted St. Charles Post 312 (0-9, 0-3) at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 21-1.
“We were able to get a nice win against St. Charles,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “We keep stressing to the boys that when we get a lead, we need to keep our foot on the gas. They did that tonight and we were able to pull away with the game.”
Washington opened the offensive surge with five runs in the bottom of the first. Post 218 added four runs in the second and four more in the third. The host team went on an eight-run tear in the fourth.
St. Charles scored its lone hit in the top of the fifth.
Washington outhit St. Charles, 15-1. St. Charles made three of the game’s four errors.
Jeremiah Bollmann was the hits leader with three, including a double.
“He has been having a great season,” Mallinckrodt said.
Andrew Koirtyohann, Evan Mallinckrodt and Graham Coleman all had two hits.
Kaleb Dobsch and Ethan Leesmann both doubled.
Lucas Howell, Caleb Matchell, Owen Tod and Kolvy Mades added one single apiece.
Washington batters added 11 walks. Tod had three of them and Leesmann walked twice.
Robert “Cash” Chartrand, Howell, Braxton Schuetz, Matchell, Zachary Sloan and Clay Kelley each walked once.
Matchell also was hit by a pitch.
Bollmann stole two bases. Matchell, Leesmann and Mallinckrodt had one steal apiece.
Leesmann scored four times. Bollmann and Matchell each scored three runs. Chartrand, Koirtyohann and Tod scored twice. Howell, Trevor Hinten, Sloan, Coleman and Kelley all scored once.
Hinten was Washington’s starter and the winning pitcher. Over three innings, he allowed one hit and struck out four.
“Trevor Hinten did a great job on the mound commanding the zone and making his pitches,” Mallinckrodt said.
Sloan was next, going two innings while allowing an unearned run on three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
The team plays in a Game 7 Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Saturday and Sunday. Post 218 Freshman Red, the Edwardsville Spikes and 15U Tribe - Thomas are the other teams.
Post 218 Navy plays the Spikes Saturday at 2 p.m., and 15U Tribe - Thomas at 4 p.m.
Post 218 Navy plays Post 218 Red Sunday at 10 a.m. The title contest is Sunday at 2 p.m.