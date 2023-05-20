Joining a recent trend, Washington Post 218 will be sponsoring two Freshman (A) Legion baseball teams this summer.
The younger of the two, the Post 218 Freshman Navy team, is being led by former Post 218 standout Kerry Mallinckrodt.
The team opened its season last Friday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Naturals 14U.
“It was nice to play this game against the Naturals to get our kids some experience prior to our tournament next weekend,” Mallinckrodt said. “All of the kids were making their debut in a Legion uniform so there definitely were some butterflies.”
A two-run seventh inning proved to be the difference.
“We made a few mistakes in the field that hurt us, but we are a young team and those things will happen sometimes,” Mallinckrodt said.
Post 218 outhit the Naturals, 7-5, but made five errors to three for St. Louis.
“We used the game to work a few different pitchers and they each did a great job,” Mallinckrodt said.
Starting on the hill was Caleb Matchell and he went four innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. Matchell struck out four.
“Caleb Matchell started the game for us on the hill and did a great job commanding the zone,” Mallinckrodt said. “We are looking for big things out of him this summer.”
Lucas Howell pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a walk while striking out two.
Gus Schrader took the decision, allowing two unearned runs on two walks. He struck out one.
“Lucas Howell and Gus Schrader each did a great job out of the bullpen,” Mallinckrodt said. “They will each be key pitchers for us this summer.”
Matchell had two of the seven Washington hits. Ethan Leesmann, Howell, Jeremiah Bollmann, Trevor Hinten and Braxton Schuetz each had one hit.
Bollmann, Evan Mallinckrodt and Quinton Nowak walked.
Owen Tod was hit by a pitch and put down a sacrifice bunt.
“Owen Tod put down a beautiful sacrifice bunt,” Mallinckrodt said. ‘We will have to play small ball to win a lot of games this summer.”
Bollmann and Tod each stole a base.
Matchell scored two runs while Bollmann and Hinten each scored once. Hinten and Tod each had one RBI.
The Post 218 Navy team plays in the Washington Preseason Tournament Friday through Sunday. Post 218 Navy is in Pool B with De Soto and Kirkwood. Washington plays the 8:30 p.m. game Friday against Kirkwood and returns Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against De Soto.
The final day runs Sunday starting with the consolation game at noon.
