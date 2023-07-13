The future is now.
Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy, the younger of the two Washington Freshman Legion teams, secured its spot in the Ninth District Tournament championship series Friday with a 2-1 win over Elsberry Post 226 in Lincoln County.
“These boys have battled all season, adjusting to swinging heavier bats and just playing against older competition,” Post 218 Navy Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “I am so happy for all of them because they have earned it.”
Not only did the win give Post 218 a berth in the Ninth District championship series against Washington Post 218 Red, but it also assured the Navy team of a spot in the state tournament, which starts Wednesday in Jackson.
“A lot of our Red team parents and players stuck around to watch our game and cheer us on,” Mallinckrodt said. “It was a special night for Post 218.”
Post 218 Navy (14-18) was seeded fourth among five teams in the Ninth District Tournament.
Bouncing back from a first-round loss to Hannibal Post 55 to run the losers’ bracket, beating No. 2 Union Post 297 and winning the rematch against Hannibal.
Friday’s win over Elsberry completed the run.
“What an exciting win,” Mallinckrodt said. “It was a pitchers duel, and Trevor (Hinten) did an amazing job.”
Hinten tossed a complete game for the Navy team, allowing a run on two hits while striking out 12.
“Trevor is a leader and he put the team on his back tonight,” Mallinckrodt said.
Elsberry, seeded third, opened with a run in the bottom of the first inning. However, that was all Post 226 ended up getting.
Washington tied it in the top of the second and went on top with a run in the third. Neither team scored after that.
Post 218 outhit Elsberry, 8-2. Elsberry made the game’s two errors.
Offensively, Robert Chartrand and Quinton Nowak both ended with two hits.
Owen Tod doubled. Ethan Leesmann, Jeremiah Bollmann and Caleb Matchell singled.
Hinten and Tod drew walks.
Hinten, Chartrand and Bollmann each stole a base.
Bollmann and Nowak scored the runs.
Tod recorded an RBI.
William Tucker went the distance for Post 226, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Kaden Rowland and Tucker had the Elsberry hits. Rowland doubled and scored. Tucker had the RBI.
