Breaking a 6-6 tie in the final inning, the Washington Post 218 Navy squad ended the Washington Preseason Tournament with a win Sunday.
Post 218 Navy (2-3) defeated Rock Memorial in the event’s consolation game, 10-6.
“We are a young team of seventh and eighth graders playing against mostly freshman in high school and the kids are holding their own,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “In the two games we lost over the weekend, we had a shot to win each of them. We keep preaching the fundamentals and little things to keep the kids improving. If we get those down, we will be just fine.”
Washington, which finished third in Pool B, opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second.
Rock Memorial, which was last in Pool A, chipped back with one run in the fourth, four in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie it.
Washington rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth before the game was ended on the time rule at the close of the inning.
Caleb Matchell started for Post 218 and went three innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.
“It was nice to come out and get a win,” Mallinckrodt said. “Caleb Matchell was phenomenal on the mound, but we pulled him early so he could be able to contribute pitching in our first district game this Wednesday.”
Kolvy Mades pitched the next two innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Ethan Leesmann was the winning pitcher, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
“Kolvy Mades and Ethan Leesmann each came in and threw strikes to allow us to get the win,” Mallinckrodt said.
Robert Chartrand, Trevor Hinten and Evan Mallinckrodt each had two singles.
Matchell had one hit.
Post 218 batters drew 10 walks. Leesmann had two while Chartrand, Braxton Schuetz, Hinten, Owen Tod, Graham Coleman, Jeremiah Bollmann, Quinton Nowak and Mades walked once.
Matchell was hit by a pitch. Coleman, Mallinckrodt, Matchell and Chartrand each stole one base.
Leesmann and Chartrand scored twice. Matchell, Schuetz, Lucas Howell, Hinten, Tod and Coleman scored once.
Mallinckrodt drove in two runs. Hinten had one RBI.
Post 218 Navy returns to action Wednesday, playing Post 218 Red at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
