It was the result the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team wanted to close its opening tournament.
However, Sunday’s 15-1 win over the Hillsboro Prospects wasn’t quite the finish the Post 218 Juniors wanted in their own Memorial Day Weekend Tournament.
The victory came in the consolation game of the six-team tournament. Washington went 1-1 in pool play Friday and Saturday, but was pushed into the consolation game on the runs allowed tiebreaker.
Still, for Manager Eric Voelkerding and his staff, the result and a 2-1 finish, was good.
Voelkerding’s roster had to undergo massive changes when St. Francis Borgia won its district last Monday. With 10 Borgia players on the Post 218 roster, Voelkerding had to borrow from Joe Kopmann’s Post 218 Freshman Red team for this event.
When Borgia won its quarterfinal game over Glendale Saturday, that meant the team played the entire tournament without those players.
Everything came together for the combined program Sunday. Post 218 scored in each inning on the way to a 15-1 win.
Washington was the visiting team for the game and opened with two runs in the first, three in the second and one in the third.
Hillsboro scored its run in the bottom of the third.
Post 218 went back to work with two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth. The game ended after the fifth on the run rule.
Andrew Elbert, of the Red team, started and went two innings while allowing one hit and striking out three.
Will Weber, another Red team player, went two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits. He struck out one.
Ben Gelinas, also of the Red team, pitched the final inning, striking out one.
At the plate, Brody O’Hanlon and Layne Mallinckrodt led the way with three hits apiece.
Ben Loesing and Colton Lawyer doubled.
Gelinas, Lane Kohlbusch and Nakai Scott singled.
Scott drew two walks. Loesing, Gelinas and Andrew Buehrlen each walked once.
Loesing, O’Hanlon and Kohlbusch were hit by pitches.
Lawyer added a sacrifice fly. Loesing, O’Hanlon and Gelinas stole bases.