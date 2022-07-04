Scoring multiple runs in three different innings, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team earned a 12-1 victory over Sullivan Post 18 Tuesday at Sullivan’s Sunny Jim Bottomley Field.
Washington (21-3, 10-1) trailed 1-0 in the top of the third when it scored four times to take the lead.
Post 218 added to the lead in the sixth, pushing six runs across the plate.
In the seventh, Washington scored two additional runs to make it a 12-1 final.
“The boys came out and played great,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Our approach at the plate the first few innings wasn’t ideal, but we put it together and had some timely hits to get some runs on the board.”
Sullivan (7-7, 4-7) scored its run in the bottom of the first.
Washington outhit Sullivan, 11-6. Sullivan made five of the game’s six errors. Those errors rendered all 12 Washington runs unearned.
Washington can seal the Ninth District regular season title if it can beat St. Charles Post 312 (4-6) at Blanchette Park Thursday (after the weekend Missourian was produced).
Post 218 maintained a one-game lead over Elsberry Post 226 Red (9-2 in league). The Ninth District Tournament starts next week. With seven teams, only the top seed will get a first-round bye.
“We have been playing outstanding team baseball and we look forward to taking care of business against St. Charles to lock up the No 1 seed,” Kleekamp said.
Jack Dunard and Dane Eckhoff pitched for Washington.
Dunard went six innings, allowing one run on six hits. He struck out five Post 18 batters. He earned the win.
“Jack has been nothing but successful all year on the mound,” Kleekamp said. “He is as consistent as it gets with throwing strikes.”
Eckhoff pitched the final inning, striking out one.
Offensively, Tyler Kromer and Sam Strubberg each had three hits to lead Post 218. Kromer doubled.
“Tyler and Sam really got hot over the weekend and it’s good to see that carry over into this week,” Kleekamp said.
Kaden Patke and Noah Wilson also hit doubles.
Lane Roettering, Justin Mort and Dunard singled.
Post 218 batters drew nine walks. Noah Hendrickson, Strubberg and Will Hoer each walked twice.
Patke, Ryan Williams and Kromer walked once.
Williams contributed a sacrifice bunt while Mort chipped in with a sacrifice fly.
Hoer, Kromer, Mort and Grant Trentmann stole bases.
Patke, Hendrickson and Trentmann crossed the plate twice. Williams, Kabren Koelling, Mort, Dunard, Kromer and Wilson scored once.
Kromer posted three RBIs. Mort drove in two. Roettering, Williams, Strubberg and Wilson each drove in one run.
Washington also had some big defensive plays, starting with Patke going back to snare a line drive in the bottom of the first. In the fourth, Hoer threw a strike from left field to stop a runner from extending a single into a double.
For Sullivan, Lucas Parsons took the loss, going 4.1 innings while allowing four unearned runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out three.
Cam Koch went to the hill when Parsons reached his pitch limit. He went 1.1 innings, allowing six unearned runs on three hits and four walks. Koch struck out one.
Isaiah Skaggs finished out the game, going 1.1 innings while allowing two unearned runs on one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
Seth Valley and Dayton Skaggs each had two hits. Beau Beckett doubled. Grant Halmick added a single.
Valley stole two bases and scored the run. Koch picked up the RBI.
The game came close to ending in the sixth inning, but Halmick snared a line drive by Koelling to halt Washington’s rally with the bases loaded.