With early action planned for the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team Saturday, it took care of action quickly at home Friday night, defeating De Soto SMCI in four innings, 16-1.
Washington (5-6) had the late game Friday and the first game of the Sullivan Tournament Bourbon Bracket Saturday morning.
“We had talked about getting putting together good at bats and putting the pressure on right away,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “The boys did that to perfection jumping on top with 11 in the first.”
Washington didn’t stop there. Post 218 scored four more in the second inning. Each team scored once in the third and Washington held De Soto scoreless in the fourth to end it early.
“We had a great approach at the plate and made their pitchers work,” Voelkerding said. “We had seven walks and eight hits. A good approach and timely hitting will bring success.”
Cohen Jasper pitched for Post 218 and went the distance.
“Cohen started on the bump for us and was strong over four innings filling up the strike zone all night,” Voelkerding said.
Jasper gave up a run on four hits and one walk while striking out five.
Half of the Washington hits were doubles. Ryan Williams, Drew Eckhoff, Charles Gildehaus and Brody O’Hanlon each doubled.
Justin Mort had two singles. Kaden Patke and Lane Kohlbusch each singled once.
Patke walked twice. O’Hanlon, Eckhoff, Mort, Williams and Colton Carrier walked once.
AJ Keene, Eckhoff and Kohlbusch were hit by pitches.
O’Hanlon, Patke and Eckhoff scored three runs apiece. Kohlbusch cross the plate twice. Mort, Williams, Lawyer, Braxtyn Frankenberg and Keene scored once.
Mort and Williams both drove in three runs. Eckhoff had two RBIs. Gildehaus, Patke, Frankenberg and Kohlbusch drove in one run apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.