The Post 218 Juniors made short work of it Thursday.
Washington (12-2) collected a sweep on the road against Ninth District foe Hannibal Post 55, 14-1 and 18-2.
Both games were completed via mercy rule.
First game
Post 218’s Justin Mort earned the victory on the mound. In four innings, he struck out four and allowed one run on three hits and one walk.
Jack Dunard closed out the win with a shutout inning and one strikeout.
Washington had just three hits in the game, singles by Noah Hendrickson, Drew Eckhoff and Mort.
However, Post 218 made the most of seven walks, six hit batters and seven Hannibal errors.
Wil Hoer, Kaden Patke and Eckhoff each scored three runs.
Kabren Koelling scored twice.
Grant Trentmann and Mort both crossed the plate once.
RBIs were credited to Trentmann, Koelling, Mort and Tyler Kromer.
Hoer walked three times. Eckhoff, Hendrickson, Mort and Kromer each walked once.
Patke was hit by the pitch three times. Trentmann, Noah Wilson and Eckhoff were each hit once.
Koelling made a sacrifice fly.
Hoer stole two bases. Trentmann and Hendrickson both stole once.
Second game
Post 218 capped the rematch off with a 13-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning to win by 15.
Lane Roettering earned the win on the mound. In 3.1 innings, he struck out three and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and six walks.
Koelling recorded the last two outs with two strikeouts against the only two batters he faced.
Washington collected nine hits in this outing.
Trentmann singled twice, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored four runs.
Eckhoff singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Wilson singled twice, scored and collected three RBIs.
Patke singled, scored and drove in three, one on a sacrifice fly.
Koelling singled, scored and drove in two.
Sam Strubberg singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Jack Dunard walked three times, stole two bases and scored twice.
Ryan Williams walked, stole four bases, scored three times and drove in two.
Hendrickson walked, stole a base and scored.
Post 218 is home Sunday, hosting Elsberry Post 226 White for a doubleheader at noon.