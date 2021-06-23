Breaking a tie in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team sped away to victory Friday night.
Washington (7-1) defeated the Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 SOAR Athletics at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 11-1.
“We threw several pitchers to get guys innings with the district tournament approaching,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We were able to go in and handle business.”
Gladstone, from the Kansas City area, was making a swing through this area. After playing Post 218 Friday, it faced Pacific Post 320. That game is in a different story.
In Friday’s contest, Washington took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second inning. The Athletics tied it in the top of the fourth, but Washington scored twice in the bottom of that frame and didn’t look back.
Post 218 added four runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to end the game early on the run rule.
Post 218 outhit the Athletics, 11-3. Gladstone made seven errors to Washington’s one.
Drew Bunge started on the hill and went 3.1 innings. He allowed an unearned run on three hits and one walk. Bunge struck out a pair.
Devon Deckelman threw the final 2.2 innings, striking out three batters, to earn the win.
Offensively, Grant Trentmann and Peyton Straatmann each had two hits for Post 218.
Ian Junkin doubled. Luke Kleekamp, Kabren Koelling, Devon Deckelman, Tanner McPherson, Jacob Weidle and Ryker Obermark all singled.
Weidle walked twice. Trentmann, Anthony Broeker and Obermark walked once. Ethan Stellhorn was hit by a pitch.
Deckelman stole three bases. Koelling, Obermark, Stellhorn, Trentmann and Weidle each stole one base.
Junkin contributed a sacrifice fly.
Weidle scored four times. Deckelman and Junkin both scored twice.
Kleekamp, McPherson and Obermark scored once.
Junkin and Straatmann each drove in three runs. Trentmann had one RBI.
Washington used 15 different players in the game.