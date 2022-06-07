It took a awhile, but the Washington Post 218 Juniors finally were able to break through against Sullivan Post 18 Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (5-1, 1-0) opened Ninth District action with a 5-0 victory over Post 18.
Washington scored its first two runs in the bottom of the fourth and added three more in the fifth.
That was more than enough to secure the win. Washington pitchers Grant Trentmann and Cohen Jasper combined for the one-hit shutout win.
Trentmann went six innings, allowing a hit and three walks while striking out six.
Jasper pitched the seventh, striking out two.
Washington outhit Sullivan, 9-1. Sullivan made four errors to one for Post 218.
Offensively, Trentmann and Noah Hendrickson each had two hits.
Justin Mort doubled.
Kaden Patke, Reagan Kandlbinder, Tyler Kromer and Noah Wilson singled.
Hendrickson and Wilson drew walks.
Drew Eckhoff, Jasper, Kromer, Patke and Wilson each stole a base.
Jasper scored two runs. Kromer, Wilson and Eckhoff each crossed the plate once.
Mort and Kromer recorded RBIs.
For Sullivan, Dayton Skaggs had the lone hit.
Gavin Schmidt, Skaggs and Seth Valley walked. Valley stole a base.
Lucas Parsons started on the hill for Sullivan and went four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Schmidt pitched the final two innings, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out four.
After playing Thursday at Valmeyer, Illinois, Washington takes this weekend off for the Ninth District Showcase Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 218 returns to action Tuesday with a league home game against St. Peters Post 313 at 8 p.m.