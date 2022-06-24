Taking a break from Ninth District action, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team will head to Breese, Illinois, this weekend.
Post 218 is playing in the Mike Bedard Memorial Tournament.
The eight-team event is split into two pools. Pool play takes place Friday and Saturday with game Sunday. Placement will follow the last pool game.
Washington is in Pool A with Illinois teams Breese Post 252 Gray, Troy Post 708 and Steeleville BBK Post 480.
Pool B consists of Breese Post 252 Red, Trenton Post 778, Carrier Mills Post 364 and Alton Post 126.
Washington’s pool games are:
• Friday against Steeleville BBK Post 480 in Aviston, Illinois, at 8 p.m.
• Saturday against Troy Post 708 at Breese Northside Park at 10 a.m.
• Saturday against Breese Post 252 Gray at Breese Northside Park at 4:30 p.m.
Programs will face the team finishing in the same spot from the other pool. The fourth-place teams from each pool will play at noon at Mater Dei High School in Breese.
At the same time, the third-place finishers from each pool will face off at Breese Northside Park.
The 2:30 p.m. games have the second-place pool finishers at Mater Dei and the pool champions at Breese Northside Park.