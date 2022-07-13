Washington Post 218 will face a very familiar foe to start the Junior Legion Zone 1 Tournament Friday in Elsberry.
For the fourth game in a row, Washington (24-5) will play the Elsberry Post 226 Red team (29-10) with a first pitch set for 8 p.m.
Elsberry swept Post 218 in the Ninth District championship series Sunday to win the district tournament title. For the season, the Reds hold a 3-2 series lead on Washington. The two teams split the regular season games. All have been played in Elsberry.
Friday night’s first game will start at 5 p.m. between Jefferson City Post 5 and St. Peters Post 313 (17-10).
The tournament’s busiest day is Saturday. The two first-round winners face off at 1 p.m.
The two first-round losers then play each other in an elimination game at 4 p.m.
The winner of the 4 p.m. game stays to play the loser of the 1 p.m. game at 7 p.m. match in another elimination contest.
The championship series will start Sunday at 1 p.m. Should another game be needed, it will start about a half-hour after the first one ends.
Two teams will advance to next week’s state tournament in Washington. Post 218 has a berth as the event’s host. Washington will be joined by the tournament champion. Should Washington win the zone title, the runner-up will go to next week’s five-team state event in Washington.
The Zone 2 Tournament is a six-team event starting Thursday at the Hidden Valley Complex in Blue Springs.
Sedalia Post 642 has the top seed and a first-round bye. Oak Grove Post 379 is seeded second.
First-round opponents are third-seeded Lee’s Summit Post 189 Outlaws versus St. Joseph Post 11, and No. 4 Blue Springs Post 499/Fike against Lathrop Post 467 Mules.
That tournament will end Sunday.
Jackson is hosting a five-team Zone 4 Tournament starting Wednesday and running through Sunday.
Washington and each zone winner (or second place if Washington wins Zone 1) starts Friday, July 22, at 6 p.m. with the Zone 1 winner facing the Zone 4 winner at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Zone 2 winner plays the host spot at 8 p.m.
The winners’ bracket final runs Saturday, July 23, at 1 p.m., and will be followed by two losers’ bracket games.
The championship series starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24.