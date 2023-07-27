Blasting Sedalia Post 642, the Washington Post 218 Juniors earned the right to defend their state championship Friday in Blue Springs.
Washington (24-9) knocked out Sedalia (31-8) in the losers’ bracket final Friday night at the Hidden Valley Sports Complex Jim Moran Field, 13-3.
“The boys came out after the disappointment from earlier in the afternoon and came ready to play, jumping out in front with four in the first.” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said.
Washington scored four runs in the top of the first, but Sedalia came back to score all three of its runs in the bottom of the inning.
“Sedalia put a push on in the bottom of the first, but Owen (Bolzenius) and our defense battled through it and were able to get out of it,” Voelkerding said.
Bolzenius pitched the complete game for Post 218, earning the win. He gave up three runs on eight hits and one hit batter over seven innings. Bolzenius struck out four.
“He was filling up the zone all night, even after taking a hard grounder off the side of his kneecap,” Voelkerding said. “He is definitely a gamer.”
The complete game allowed Post 218 to rest the bullpen in preparation for Saturday’s state championship series.
Post 218 added a run in the top of the third, two in the fourth, five in the fifth and a final run in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 recorded 10 hits to Sedalia’s eight. Sedalia was marked down for nine errors.
Colton Carrier had the big hit for Post 218, a three-run home run off the left field foul pole during the fifth inning.
Carrier ended with two hits as did Drew Eckhoff. Eckhoff also tripled.
Kaden Patke, Justin Mort, Ryan Williams, Braxtyn Frankenberg, Jack Dunard and Cohen Jasper singled.
Eckhoff, Patke, Williams and Jasper walked.
Ben Loesing and Carrier were hit by pitches.
Loesing stole a base and Mort added a sacrifice fly.
Eckhoff crossed the plate three times. Mort, Jasper and Brody O’Hanlon scored twice. Patke, Carrier, Williams and Frankenberg scored once.
Carrier drove in three runs. Williams ended with two RBIs. Eckhoff, Patke, Mort and Frankenberg all had one RBI apiece.
“Our offense was clicking all night with Rhino (Williams) getting two RBIs and Colton getting a big three-run home run to put it away,” Voelkerding said.
Cooper Woolery took the loss, going three innings for Post 642. He allowed seven runs (four earned) on six hits, two walks and two hit batters. Woolery struck out one.
Caden Homan pitched 1.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks.
Jayden Archibeque finished out the game, pitching the final 2.2 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out two.
Woolery led the Sedalia offense with two hits. Hayden Zeiler, Homan, Kaden Wiskur, Jacob Wise, Elliot Nieters and Corbett Tanner all singled.
Zeiler was hit by a pitch.
Homan, Woolery and Wiskur scored runs. Wise drove in two.
