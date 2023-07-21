Sunday’s brief thunderstorm brought the runs for Washington Post 218 with it.
The Post 218 Juniors (22-8) came out of a weather delay to score seven of the final eight runs in the Junior Legion Zone 1 Tournament championship to defeat Union Post 297 (13-7-1), 7-3.
Post 218 advanced to the state tournament later this week in Blue Springs against Sedalia Post 642, Blue Springs Post 499 Fike and Ste. Genevieve Post 150.
Single runs in the top of the first and top of the third saw Post 297 hold a 2-0 lead at the point play was paused in the bottom of the third inning with two runners on and one out.
Coming out of the break, Post 218 scored once before the end of the third inning, on a sacrifice fly by Justin Mort, and then went on to post two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“I think they had a little bit of fun,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said of the impromptu mid-game break. “They were doing the ball thing with Union and everybody took a deep breath and it calmed everybody down. It might have helped us a little bit there, but it is what it is — it’s Mother Nature. The intensity was there. We tell the boys a certain time to be somewhere and they’re there a half hour earlier. They want to put the work in and do the work to get to the next goal that we have. It’s just a great team and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Union kept it a competitive game, scoring a tying run in the top of the fifth, at the time making it a 3-3 game.
“Playing them is always a great time,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “You have fun playing a team like that, but this is just the story of our year. You’ve got to make plays and eliminate the walks because they all turn into runs.”
Braxtyn Frankenberg was a key cog for Post 218 out of the No. 7 spot in the lineup. He singled to drive in the tying run in the bottom of the fourth inning before coming around to score on a dropped third strike for a 3-2 Washington lead.
An inning later, Frankenberg came to the plate with the bases loaded, two outs and the score tied at 3-3. After a wild pitch let in one run, Frankenberg singled to left field to drive in the other two runners and make it a three-run game.
“He’s a big-game player,” Voelkerding said. “He hits the ball hard, and when he barrels it up, it flies. We saw that a couple of times today.”
Drew Eckhoff and Jack Dunard divided the pitching duties for Post 218 after both played key roles in defeating Post 297 twice the prior weekend at the Ninth District Tournament in Union.
“We’re confident in those guys, and all of our guys,” Voelkerding said. “That’s a winning combination from last week and we (decided to) roll with it again and go get it.”
Eckhoff pitched five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and four walks with one hit batter and three strikeouts.
Despite being the winning pitcher, Eckhoff’s most memorable contribution in the game may have come with his glove. After issuing a leadoff walk in the second inning, Eckhoff made a diving play from the mound to catch a Union bunt in mid-air and double off the runner at first base.
Dunard earned the save with two innings pitched. He held Union off the scoreboard on two hits with no walks.
Frankenberg and Kaden Patke recorded two singles apiece to lead Post 218 at the dish.
Frankenberg ended the game with a stolen base, three runs batted in and one run scored.
Patke also stole a base and scored.
Colton Carrier doubled, walked twice and drove in a run.
Eckhoff singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Lane Kohlbusch singled.
Justin Mort walked twice, drove in a run and scored.
Ryan Williams and Ben Loesing both drew a walk. Loesing stole a base and came around to score.
Kasey Griffin pitched five innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits and five walks.
“Walks turn in to runs and errors turn into runs and that’s just how the game works out,” Reed said. “They were trying to run his pitch count up today and sometimes you don’t have your best stuff. That’s the game. I’ve been there and I know they’ve been there. That’s just the way it works out sometimes.”
Ardell Young pitched the last inning for Post 297. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk.
Post 297 recorded eight hits, three off the bat of Connor Curnutte.
Curnutte singled all three times.
Nick D’Onofrio doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Trenton Kossmann singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Griffin singled and walked.
Braden Pracht walked twice.
Parker Schrader was hit by a pitch and bunted his way aboard due to an error.
Jake Browne and Avery Young each scored a run while serving as courtesy runner for Griffin and Pracht. Browne also stole a base.
Post 218 plays Sedalia Post 642 Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Hidden Valley Complex. The four-team double-elimination bracket is scheduled to conclude Saturday.
