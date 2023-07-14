Post 218 picked back up right where it left off in the second game of the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament’s championship round.
On the heels of a 9-2 win to force a winner-take-all matchup for the district title, the Washington Juniors (20-8) again pushed their way past the winners’ bracket champions, Union Post 297 (12-5-1), to win the district title at Wildcat Ballpark, 8-6.
With this win, Post 218, the runners-up to Elsberry Post 226 at the Junior level in 2022, staked their claim atop the district for this season and earned the right to host the Zone 1 Tournament this coming weekend at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“We were able to get our offense going early and got a big lead,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “But we knew that Union is too good a team to just lay over and they would put a push on us, which they did. We were able to work through it. We as coaches are very proud of the way all the boys kept the intensity and worked hard to come back through the losers’ bracket. There is no quit in this club.”
Washington pushed in the first tally in the bottom of the first, which Union immediately answered with a tying run in the top of the second.
However, Post 218 hung a crooked six on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning to seize control from that point forward.
Post 297 scored once in the third and Post 218 added a tally in the fourth, making it an 8-2 game as the teams headed into the sixth inning.
An out that was overturned on appeal to start the top of the sixth allowed Union to spark a two-out rally and score four runs, cutting the Post 218 lead to just two.
“One thing I will preach about this team is that they never give up,” Post 297 Manager Drew Reed said. “We’ll make errors and bad at-bats, but will never give up. We did that both games to produce little rallies in the last couple innings, but it happens too late. Sometimes, that’s just baseball.”
Post 218 turned back to Drew Eckhoff, the winning pitcher of Saturday’s first game, and Eckhoff notched the save with a 1-2-3 performance in the top of the seventh.
Eckhoff was also the star at the dish for Post 218 in the tournament’s final game. From the leadoff spot in the lineup, Eckhoff went 4-4 with a stolen base, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Ben Loesing was the winning pitcher. In six innings, he allowed six runs (two earned) on 11 hits with three strikeouts.
Braxtyn Frankenberg went 3-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Colton Carrier doubled and walked.
Ryan Williams and Kaden Patke both walked twice.
Justin Mort, Loesing and Jack Dunard all walked once.
Mort and Patke were hit by pitches.
Cohen Jasper, Dunard, Williams and Patke each scored a run.
Mort drove in two runs. Loesing drove in one.
“A strength of ours is we are so solid depth-wise all the way through the lineup and anybody can make a big contribution when they need to,” Voelkerding said. “The players knew what they had to do, brought the intensity right away and came to play.”
Post 297 utilized three pitchers — Ardell Young, Ethan Curnutte and Connor Curnutte.
Young pitched the first inning, then exited the mound in the second frame without recording an out. He allowed seven runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks with one strikeout and two hit batters.
Ethan Curnutte pitched two innings with one earned run on three hits and three walks, striking out two.
Connor Curnutte went for three shutout innings, striking out two and allowing one walk and two hits.
After just four hits in the first game Saturday, Post 297 broke loose offensively for 11 hits.
Peyton Hall, Kasey Griffin, Braden Pracht and Trenton Kossmann recorded two hits apiece.
Hall and Pracht each ripped a double while the remainder of the hits went for singles.
Connor Curnutte, Ethan Curnutte and Alec Coombs each added a single.
Hall, Griffin, Connor Curnutte, Young, Kossmann and Ethan Curnutte all scored a run.
Griffin drove in two runs. Hall, Pracht, Kossmann and Ethan Curnutte earned one RBI apiece.
“It’s a great team over there that’s well-coached and I can’t harp on that enough,” Reed said. “When you don’t play clean baseball, they’ll take advantage of it and run with it. I’m excited to see them again in (the) zone.”
Both teams advance to the Zone 1 Tournament where Post 218 has a first-round bye after Chillicothe Post 25 dropped out.
Post 297 plays Jefferson City Post 5 in the first game of the three-team double-elimination format Friday at 5:30 p.m. The winner plays Post 218 in the winners’ bracket final Saturday at 2 p.m.
