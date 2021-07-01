Although plans to play in the Breese, Illinois, Tournament over the weekend were washed out, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team still had the chance to compete.
Washington (13-2) played a tripleheader Saturday. After falling to Salem, Illinois, in the first game, 5-4, Post 218 swept Breese Post 252 in the next two games, 15-1 and 6-5.
“Playing a tripleheader is never ideal, but our depth allowed us to play three good ballgames,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “I was proud of the boys, and we are looking forward to district tournament coming up.”
First game
Washington made fast work of Breese in the first game of that series, winning 15-1.
Post 218 scored eight runs in the first inning, four in the second and three in the bottom of the fourth.
The Breese run crossed the plate in the third.
The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
Washington outhit Breese, 10-2, and Breese made five errors.
Ian Junkin got the ball and went all five innings, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out seven.
On offense, Kleekamp found spots for 16 different players to contribute.
Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle and Grant Trentmann each had two hits.
Ethan Stellhorn doubled.
Aden Pecka, Anthony Broeker and Drew Bunge singled.
Pecka, Luke Kleekamp and Weston Meyer walked. Kabren Koelling and Trentmann were hit by pitches.
Pecka stole a base.
Jacob Weidle scored three times. Ryan Weidle and Trentmann each scored twice. Pecka, Stellhorn, Broeker, Kleekamp, Koelling, Tanner McPherson, Meyer and Hanon Jarvis scored once.
Trentmann drove in three runs. Stellhorn and Broeker each had two RBIs. Pecka, Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle and Meyer drove in one run apiece.
Second game
The second game was much closer. Washington, again, was the home team for the game.
Each side scored a run in the first, and Breese took a 2-1 lead in the second.
It was 4-1 for Breese after three innings.
Washington chipped back with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Breese broke the 4-4 tie in the top of the seventh, but Washington scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to win it, 6-5.
Post 218 outhit Breese, 8-6. Washington made three errors to two for Breese.
Mitchell Meyer started and went four innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out two.
McPherson pitched the final three innings for the win. He allowed one run on two hits, striking out one.
Offensively, Washington used 17 players in this game.
Koelling had two hits. Jacob Weidle doubled. Stellhorn, Peyton Straatmann, Jarvis, Broeker, Jacob Weidle and Kleekamp each had one single.
Pecka, Straatmann and Devon Deckelman walked.
McPherson was hit by pitches twice. Bunge, Jarvis and Stellhorn each were hit by pitches once. Stellhorn also sacrificed.
Broeker and Pecka stole bases.
Stellhorn, Pecka, Broeker, Koelling, Bunge and Weston Meyer scored the runs.
Jacob Weidle ended with two RBIs. Straatmann, Jarvis, Copeland and Kleekamp drove in one run apiece.
Washington has two games remaining before the start of the Ninth District Tournament next Monday.
Post 218 plays the late game in a Senior-Junior doubleheader at Blanchette Park in St. Charles Tuesday. The opponent is St. Charles Post 312.
Washington hosts Rhineland Post 147 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday at 8 p.m.